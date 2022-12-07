College Basketball Rankings: Big Ten Teams in AP Top 25 This Week

Every week we will look at the Big Ten basketball teams ranked in the AP Top 25 and those lurking just outside of it. Last week saw the ACC-Big Ten Challenge (won by the ACC) and the opening of conference play. There was some shifting in the Big Ten, but five teams remain in the polls.

4. Purdue Boilermakers (8-0, 1-0)

Purdue moved up one spot to number four after convincing wins over Florida State on the road and Minnesota at home. The Boilermakers are making a strong case for the top team in the Big Ten and the country. They will have a chance to grab two wins this week, including one on the road against a Nebraska team who just knocked off Creighton.

This Week’s Games: 12/7 vs. Hofstra, 12/10 at Nebraska.

13. Maryland Terrapins (8-0, 1-0)­

The Terrapins climbed nine spots in the rankings after a win over a terrible Louisville team in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge and an impressive road win at then-No. 16 Illinois. This week will give Maryland a test to see if they’re really a top-15 team or if this is just a hot start. They travel to Wisconsin and then play a neutral site game in Brooklyn against No. 7 Tennessee in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.

This Week’s Games: 12/6 at Wisconsin, 12/11 vs. Tennessee

14. Indiana Hoosiers (7-1. 0-1)

The week got off to an excellent start for the Hoosiers, who blew out North Carolina at home. However, the week ended with a dud at Rutgers and a drop from the top ten. The Scarlet Knights out-toughed the Hoosiers in a 12-point win that brought a lot of the issues from last season to the surface for IU. Indiana was also without star freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino. The road gets harder in December as IU hosts Nebraska and then heads to Las Vegas to take on No. 10. Arizona.

This Week’s Games: 12/7 vs. Nebraska, 12/10 vs. Arizona

17. Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2, 0-1)

Illinois fell a spot in the rankings after losing at Maryland by five points. They defeated the Syracuse Orange in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge by 29 points. The Illini will take on No. 2 Texas in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday before hosting Penn State.

This Week’s Games: 12/6 vs. Texas, 12/10 vs. Penn State

25. Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2, 0-0)

Ohio State stays at 25 in the polls after a nine-point loss at Duke and a blowout win over St. Francis (PA). The Buckeyes open Big Ten play this week by hosting Rutgers before nine days off and a date with UNC in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden.

This Week’s Games: 12/8 vs. Rutgers

Receiving Votes: Iowa Hawkeyes, Wisconsin Badgers, Michigan State Spartans