College Basketball Rankings: Big Ten Teams in AP Top 25 This Week
Sammy Jacobs
Big Ten Hoops Top 25 Roundup
Every week we will look at the Big Ten basketball teams ranked in the AP Top 25 and those lurking just outside of it. When this series started, there were six Big Ten teams in the AP Top 25, and now there are just three as conference play restarts. Purdue stays atop the polls, and Indiana and Wisconsin each moved up two spots. However, Illinois fell out after a loss to Missouri. Heading into the new year, the Big Ten has to be disappointed in how few teams they have among the Top 25.
Can the four teams sitting outside the Top 25 make a move to rejoin the AP poll as the season rolls along?
1. Purdue Boilermakers (12-0, 2-0)
Purdue kept on rolling into the holiday break with a 21-point win over New Orleans. The Boilermakers are 12-0 (2-0) with one more non-conference game on the docket with Florida A&M on December 29 before getting back into conference play with a home date with Rutgers on January 2.
This Week’s Games: 12/29 vs. Florida A&M
15. Wisconsin Badgers (9-2, 2-0)
Wisconsin’s game against Grambling was canceled last week after a winter storm hit most of the country. Their record holds at 9-2 (2-0). This week they get Western Michigan at home. Will the Badgers be rusty after 15 days between games? It is probably good that they play the Broncos before getting into conference play.
This Week’s Games: 12/30 vs. Western Michigan
16. Indiana Hoosiers (10-3. 1-1)
The Hoosiers went 2-0 last week with wins over Elon and Kennesaw State, but the latter was not that impressive. The Hoosiers are dealing with some injuries, Xavier Johnson had foot surgery and is out indefinitely, and All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis sat out for “precautionary reasons.” The Hoosiers do not play again until January 5, when they travel to Iowa, so they will have time to heal up.
This Week’s Games: No game. The next game is on 01/05 at Iowa
Receiving Votes: Maryland Terrapins, Illinois Fighting Illini, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan State Spartans
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.