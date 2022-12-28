College Basketball Rankings: Big Ten Teams in AP Top 25 This Week

Big Ten Hoops Top 25 Roundup

Every week we will look at the Big Ten basketball teams ranked in the AP Top 25 and those lurking just outside of it. When this series started, there were six Big Ten teams in the AP Top 25, and now there are just three as conference play restarts. Purdue stays atop the polls, and Indiana and Wisconsin each moved up two spots. However, Illinois fell out after a loss to Missouri. Heading into the new year, the Big Ten has to be disappointed in how few teams they have among the Top 25.

Can the four teams sitting outside the Top 25 make a move to rejoin the AP poll as the season rolls along?

1. Purdue Boilermakers (12-0, 2-0)

Purdue kept on rolling into the holiday break with a 21-point win over New Orleans. The Boilermakers are 12-0 (2-0) with one more non-conference game on the docket with Florida A&M on December 29 before getting back into conference play with a home date with Rutgers on January 2.

This Week’s Games: 12/29 vs. Florida A&M

15. Wisconsin Badgers (9-2, 2-0)

Wisconsin’s game against Grambling was canceled last week after a winter storm hit most of the country. Their record holds at 9-2 (2-0). This week they get Western Michigan at home. Will the Badgers be rusty after 15 days between games? It is probably good that they play the Broncos before getting into conference play.

This Week’s Games: 12/30 vs. Western Michigan

16. Indiana Hoosiers (10-3. 1-1)

The Hoosiers went 2-0 last week with wins over Elon and Kennesaw State, but the latter was not that impressive. The Hoosiers are dealing with some injuries, Xavier Johnson had foot surgery and is out indefinitely, and All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis sat out for “precautionary reasons.” The Hoosiers do not play again until January 5, when they travel to Iowa, so they will have time to heal up.

This Week’s Games: No game. The next game is on 01/05 at Iowa

Receiving Votes: Maryland Terrapins, Illinois Fighting Illini, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan State Spartans