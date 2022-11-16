BETTING NCAA NCAAF Uncategorized
01:10 PM, November 16, 2022

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs Kent State Golden Flashes Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-4) @ Kent State Golden Flashes (4-6)

Date: Nov. 16 | Time: 6:00 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2 | Expected Forecast: Light Rain, 36° | Wind: 2mph SW

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Eastern Michigan Eagles  Open +7.5   -115   O 60.5   -110   +245  
 Current +7.5   -118   60.5   -105   +230  
Kent State Golden Flashes  Open -7.5   -105   U 60.5   -110   -310  
 Current -7.5   -104   60.5   -115   -285  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, Eastern Michigan is 8-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 64.4 points per game which has been on average 6.9 points over the line for those games.

In 10 home games over the last 2 seasons, Kent State is 5-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 73.6 points per game which has been on average 8.6 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Eastern Michigan and Kent State average 69.0 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 9 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, Eastern Michigan is 6-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -1.5 points per game which has been on average 4.3 points better than the spread for those games.

In 10 home games over the last 2 seasons, Kent State is 4-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 16.6 points per game which has been on average 2 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Eastern Michigan and Kent State average 9.0 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 1.5 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.