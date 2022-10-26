BETTING NBA Uncategorized
01:06 PM, October 26, 2022

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 10/26/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: United Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open +8   -110   O 232.5   -110   +280  
 Current +7.5   -108   234.5   -110   +245  
Chicago Bulls  Open -8   -110   U 232.5   -110   -350  
 Current -7.5   -112   234.5   -110   -300  

Projected Core:

Indiana Pacers

1. SG  DeMar DeRozan   26.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. C  Nikola Vucevic   18.3 Points, 13.0 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   21.0 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
4. SG  Ayo Dosunmu   12.8 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
5. C  Andre Drummond   7.3 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
6. SG  Alex Caruso   4.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists

 

Chicago Bulls

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   24.0 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 9.8 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   0.0 Points, 0.0 Rebounds, 0.0 Assists
3. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   22.3 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
4. SG  Buddy Hield   13.3 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
5. PF  Jalen Smith   13.5 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
6. PF  Isaiah Jackson   8.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Oct 24 PHI +12.5 228.5 120-106
Sat, Oct 22 DET -0.5 231.0 124-115
Fri, Oct 21 SA -1.0 233.0 137-134
Wed, Oct 19 WAS +2.5 228.5 114-107
Sun, Apr 10 BKN +17.0 244.5 134-126

 

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Oct 24 BOS +5.5 226.0 120-102
Sat, Oct 22 CLE +1.5 220.5 128-96
Fri, Oct 21 WAS +2.5 221.5 102-100
Wed, Oct 19 MIA +7.5 216.0 116-108
Wed, Apr 27 MIL +12.5 217.5 116-100

Betting Insights:

  • The Indiana Pacers are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Chicago Bulls are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers since the start of 2020/2021