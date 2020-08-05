Nets vs Celtics NBA Betting Odds, Preview and Predictions

NBA Return continues in Orlando, FL Wednesday night as the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics wrap up the day’s six-game slate.

Let’s take a closer look at where the value is at in this matchup.

Odds

Money Line

Brooklyn Nets: +295

Boston Celtics: -370

Spread

Brooklyn Nets +9: -110

Boston Celtics -9: -110

Total

Over 225.5: -110

Under 225.5: -110

Key Points to Consider

Depleted: Get this. In the Nets’ game earlier this week vs Milwaukee, Brooklyn did not have any of their top nine players in the rotation. No Kyrie, No Kevin Durant, no one to write home about. Depleted or not, they’re still in the postseason hunt behind key contributors like Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen and Joe Harris. Allen is coming off a 27 point-15 rebound performance while Harris heads into this after dropping 34 his last time out.

Harris is projected to finish Wednesday night’s game with 14 points on 54% shooting.

Average at Best: The Celtics come into Wednesday’s matchup following a four-point win vs Portland. They did blow a 24-point lead to even make it a contest, but did end up finishing on top. Following a loss to Milwaukee in the opener, and a not-so-great performance vs Portland, it will be interesting to see how they come out vs an injury-riddled Nets roster.

ATS: While there are no real home favorites here given that we’re watching the ‘bubble games,’ let’s keep in mind that Boston is just 14-13-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 28 as the ‘home’ side. They are 6-7 ATS vs Atlantic Division opponents.

Projected Leaders

Caris LeVert is projected to lead Brooklyn with 19 points on 45% shooting, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 TOs.

Jayson Tatum is projected to finish with 26 points on 46% shooting, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 block.

Analyst’s Pick

Safe Pick: Boson, money line. Three-star (out of four) AccuScore hot trend pick.

Fun Pick: Buy a half-point and take the Celtics on the spread.

While AccuScore simulation data does project this game to be a bit more competitive than odds indicate, the clear favorite is still the Celtics. Average final score in simulations is 118-110, in favor of Boston. Given the score projection, buying a half-point and taking the Nets on the spread isn’t a bad idea either.

