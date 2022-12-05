Saints CB Marshon Lattimore Ruled OUT Monday vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) has been ruled out of Monday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per the Sara Walsh of NFL Network.

I’m told Saints CB Marshon Lattimore won’t play tonight despite being limited in practice this week. Just not quite ready yet to return from an injury. #nflnetwork — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) December 5, 2022

This makes the path toward a breakout game from Mike Evans a bit easier. Lattimore has had Evans’s number in recent years, and with him on the bench, Evans could feast. The 26-year-old cornerback hasn’t seen the field since Week 5, and despite posting limited practice participation throughout the week, he’s not quite ready for game time.

In 2022, Lattimore has made 15 tackles and forced two pass deflections in five starts this season. The Saints have a bye in Week 14, so there should be room for optimism that Lattimore can return in time for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on December 18.

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

The New Orleans Saints are 3.5-point underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.