The 2022-2023 college basketball season is well underway, and the PAC-12 has already begun conference play. The “Conference of Champions” is amid change, as USC and UCLA will be departing shortly for the Big Ten. However, this season will be business as usual, with schools battling for the PAC-12 Tournament Championship when the schedule turns to March.

Where is the 2023 PAC-12 Basketball Tournament?

The 2023 PAC-12 Basketball Tournament will be held from March 8 through 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The PAC-12 Basketball Tournament moved from Los Angeles to Nevada in 2013 and has been held in Vegas since. It was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the first four years before migrating to T-Mobile Arena. Arizona has the most conference tournament championships of any PAC-12 school, with eight. Oregon follows up the Wildcats with five and UCLA with four.

Arizona won the 2022 edition of the PAC-12 Tournament as they knocked off UCLA in the final by a score of 84-76. Arizona is the top-ranked team in the conference, checking in at number ten in the most recent AP Poll. UCLA is the only other ranked team in the league.

The 2023 PAC-12 Basketball Tournament begins on March 8, concludes on March 11, and can be seen on the PAC-12 Network and ESPN.