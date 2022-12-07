“SEC! SEC! SEC!” That cheer is typically reserved for fans during football games as the conference garners another national title on the gridiron. However, the SEC is not just a good football conference. Many of the league’s schools have invested in basketball, and the conference has at least a handful of serious conference championship contenders. Every school will gather in March to compete for the SEC Basketball Tournament Championship, and it should be a great battle with several potential national championship threats.

Where is the 2023 SEC Basketball Tournament?

The 2023 SEC Basketball Tournament will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, from March 8 to 12, 2023. Bridgestone Arena will host the event, with the final on March 12 on CBS. For most of its existence, this event has been dominated by the Kentucky Wildcats. They lead the conference with 32 tournament championships and had a four-year winning streak halted in 2019. While they have been the bully on the block in the past, Big Blue Nation has not had a conference tournament title to celebrate since 2018. Auburn won in 2019, LSU won in 2021, and Tennessee was the victor in 2022.

The Crimson Tide have the second-most tournament championships with seven, while Tennessee sits third with five. The primary contenders for the upcoming SEC Basketball Tournament appear to be Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, and Auburn. Still, there are a lot of games to be played between now and March 8.

