Savannah James joins LOVB Los Angeles as investor

Savannah James is investing in professional women’s volleyball as LOVB Los Angeles prepares for its inaugural 2026-27 season at Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

The franchise announced Thursday that James, a founder and philanthropist, has joined its investor group. She joins an ownership group that includes Alexis Ohanian and actress and entrepreneur Issa Rae.

For James, the investment carries a personal connection through her and LeBron James' daughter, Zhuri.

“I’ve seen firsthand through my daughter Zhuri how powerful volleyball can be for young girls, the confidence, discipline and sense of community it creates,” James said in a statement.

James said she hopes to help build a franchise that gives young players something to work toward.

“I’m excited to be part of LOVB Los Angeles and to help build something special that girls like Zhuri can aspire to be part of one day,” she said.

Team president Ana Mendy pointed to James’ work supporting women and young people as a reason she fits the organization’s goals. Ohanian said her investment reflects both the opportunity in women’s sports and the responsibility of building a new franchise in Los Angeles.

LOVB, pronounced “love,” connects youth volleyball with the professional game. L.A. will become its seventh franchise, debuting during the league’s third professional season.

The team will unveil its official name, logo and brand identity Sept. 25. Its first Fan Fest follows Sept. 26, giving fans an opportunity to meet players ahead of the debut season.