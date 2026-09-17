Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
Volleyball · 3 days ago

Savannah James joins LOVB Los Angeles as investor

Carlos Yakimowich, author

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

Savannah James is investing in professional women’s volleyball as LOVB Los Angeles prepares for its inaugural 2026-27 season at Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

The franchise announced Thursday that James, a founder and philanthropist, has joined its investor group. She joins an ownership group that includes Alexis Ohanian and actress and entrepreneur Issa Rae.

For James, the investment carries a personal connection through her and LeBron James' daughter, Zhuri.

“I’ve seen firsthand through my daughter Zhuri how powerful volleyball can be for young girls, the confidence, discipline and sense of community it creates,” James said in a statement.

James said she hopes to help build a franchise that gives young players something to work toward.

“I’m excited to be part of LOVB Los Angeles and to help build something special that girls like Zhuri can aspire to be part of one day,” she said.

Team president Ana Mendy pointed to James’ work supporting women and young people as a reason she fits the organization’s goals. Ohanian said her investment reflects both the opportunity in women’s sports and the responsibility of building a new franchise in Los Angeles.

LOVB, pronounced “love,” connects youth volleyball with the professional game. L.A. will become its seventh franchise, debuting during the league’s third professional season.

The team will unveil its official name, logo and brand identity Sept. 25. Its first Fan Fest follows Sept. 26, giving fans an opportunity to meet players ahead of the debut season.

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 20 4:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Jacksonville Jaguars logo

JAX

+2.5

+122

O 45.5

Denver Broncos logo

DEN

-2.5

-144

U 45.5

Sep 20 4:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Las Vegas Raiders logo

LV

+6.5

+250

O 43.5

Los Angeles Chargers logo

LAC

-6.5

-310

U 43.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 4 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 4 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 5 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 5 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 5 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Rams Still Division Favorites Despite Week 1 Struggles
NFL · 5 days ago
Rams Still Division Favorites Despite Week 1 Struggles
Exploring NFC North Odds: Is It Still the Toughest Division?
NFL · 5 days ago
Exploring NFC North Odds: Is It Still the Toughest Division?
Justin Herbert Tipped for NFL MVP: A Bold Prediction
NFL · 1 week ago
Justin Herbert Tipped for NFL MVP: A Bold Prediction
Joe Burrow's Potential: Key to Bengals' Top NFL Offense
NFL · 1 week ago
Joe Burrow's Potential: Key to Bengals' Top NFL Offense
Predicting Team Performances: Patriots & Seahawks Outlook
NFL · 1 week ago
Predicting Team Performances: Patriots & Seahawks Outlook