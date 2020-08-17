2020 NBA Championship Futures Market Analysis

2020 NBA Championship Futures Bets

It is the absolute best time of the year. The NBA playoffs are upon us and it is time to scope out the field of 16 and throw some cash at a few potential teams that could walk away with this year’s Larry O’Brien trophy!

Of course, this season is even wilder than any season before it and most likely any season to come after. No true home-court advantage, seeding is nearly meaningless, and anyone could pull a Tuuka Rask and either walkout or get bounced out the bubble during the post-season?

With all those factors out there, this is as good a year as any to take a flyer on a few medium-to-long shots.

Best Bet at Short Odds – Los Angeles Lakers +320

Yes, yes, I know Lebron James and the Lakers did not look their best during the meaningless stretch to end this NBA season. Keyword here is meaningless. For the Lakers, health was the most important thing down the stretch. They are healthy and if there is a player outside of Kawhi Leonard that can shine in any building when everything is on the line the way Lebron can, I would like to see it. The championship window for Lebron may be closing fast. James’ age coupled with the uncertain future of Anthony Davis in LA could make this season Lebron’s last and best chance.

You might be thinking but LA’s first-round matchup is going to be a toss-up based on bubble MVP Damian Lillard’s play to get the Blazers in. Take a closer look. Portland scrapped to grab their five wins down the stretch and every game was tight. “Dame Dolla” has got to be a little gassed and continuing to put Portland on his back will be a tough task against LBJ and AD.

Best Bet at Medium Odds – Toronto Raptors +1000

Ok, so let’s start this one by getting to know each other. I am Canadian, in fact, I am a Torontonian, one step further, I grew up a Raptors fan. My bias aside, everyone and Vince Carter’s mother has been sleeping on the Raptors for years.

Yes, Kawhi is gone, yes, the MVP and possibly best player on the planet, Giannis Antetokounmpo is an Eastern Conference roadblock, but this team just continues to get it done no matter the odds or pundit’s predictions. Toronto has seven players with them from last season’s championship team and is as solid a defensive squad as there is in the league. Add the emergence of Norm Powell, the continued improvement of Pascal Siakam and the defensive game of OG Anunoby (who was injured for last year’s playoffs) and this is a deep unit with back-to-back aspirations on their minds.

Take it with a grain of salt but they were 7-1 down the bubble stretch with wins against league powerhouses like the Lakers, Bucks, and Nuggets. The Dinos’ first-round opponent is a favorable one. Brooklyn of course does not have superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, as well as Spencer Dinwiddie, Wilson Chandler, Nicolas Claxton, DeAndre Jordan and Taurean Prince not making the trip down south either. Toronto should not have much trouble in the first round and short opening series will leave them rested and ready for their next opponent.

Best Bet at Long Odds – Miami Heat +3000

Does anyone have a better match-up in the first round? The surging and deep Miami Heat are blessed with an opening meeting against the Indiana Pacers. Indiana has got to be the league’s most banged-up team in the bubble. All-star Domantas Sabonis is likely done for the playoffs and certainly is not going to play against the Heat. Victor Oladipo, Jeremy Lamb, Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner, and JaKarr Sampson have all been dealing with injuries causing Nate McMillan to basically throw darts at the starting lineup sheet to floor a team. When T.J. Warren, who is also banged up, is your best hope, you have got problems.

The Heat are coming in on the opposite end of the spectrum. Miami is deep, with eight players averaging double-digit points this season. They are healthy, with just Jae Crowder and Derrick Jones Jr. nursing injuries although expected to be ready for the opener. Miami just has a certain swag. They come in with a bit of a chip on their shoulder ready to prove they belong. Any team with Jimmy Butler on it, has me believing anything is possible.

