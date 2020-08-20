2020 NFL AFC East Futures Sports Betting

I know it’s hard to believe but the start of the NFL season is just three weeks away. In this column, we are going to look at the betting futures for the AFC East teams. We will assume that the season goes off without a hitch and all 16 games are played. Sure, that may be wishful thinking, but it is the assumption we have to make. We will use FanDuel’s odds as our baseline. The over/under win total is listed first, followed by the juice for each total and finally the odds to win the division. The teams are listed in alphabetical order.

Buffalo Bills (8.5, O -160, U +125, AFCE +125)



This has to be the season for the Bills. They are primed not only to win the AFCE this season but maybe for the next couple of seasons. The defense is legit and if it’s not one of the best in the league, it’s no worse than top five. The trade for Stefon Diggs may have cost them a first-round pick but it also gave them a legit number one option. Sure, the run game needs work, but it’s passable. Buffalo isn’t ready to play with the Ravens or Chiefs yet, but aren’t that far behind either, especially if QB Josh Allen can take the next step in his progression. The schedule isn’t all that daunting either. Let’s face it, every team in their division is beatable and their first true test out of the division may not occur until Week 5 at Tennessee. Yes, they do play both teams that participated in the Super Bowl last season but the game versus the Chiefs is on a Thursday and it’s at home. Thursday night home teams win at about a 75% clip. I may want to parlay the over here but give me the Bills over 8.5 wins at -160 and I’ll take them to win the division at +125 also. These are both favorite bets of mine.



Miami Dolphins (6, O -135, U +115, +850)

The Dolphins are re-building the correct way. They had a truckload of draft picks this past April to add talent and have used free agency to plug holes where needed. The big question all of us want to be answered is when Tua Tagovailoa will take over the starting QB job from Ryan Fitzpatrick. My guess would be Week 7 at home versus the Chargers. The schedule states they may get off to a 2-4 start or so and then make that change when they have back to back home games. I may like the direction they are heading, but they have little to no shot to win the division and I’ll pass on the O/U as well.

New England Patriots (9.5, O +135, U -160, +115)

The Patriots received a gift from above that Cam Newton was available for peanuts in free agency to replace Tom Brady, but there is also a reason he was. No one truly knows how healthy he is after having surgery on both his foot and his shoulder. If one or the other still hampers him, then he won’t be very good. He’s not a good enough QB with his accuracy to rely on his throwing and if he can’t run like the Cam of old, he’s almost useless to me. As of this writing, eight players have opted out due to COVID. We all know Bill Belichick is probably the best coach ever, but he will need to be a magician to get this team over .500. If you must parlay the Bills over win total, I can see staying in the division and taking the under on the Pats total. I like them both.

New York Jets (6.5, O -105, U -115, +750)

The Jets all but announced they are re-building when they traded Jamal Adams to the Seahawks for multiple draft picks. This is a trade that should work out for both sides and that’s great, but the Jets are a top-five draft pick next April waiting to happen. Have you seen their schedule? I’m not sure where their first win comes from and not sure how they get to 4-5 wins more or less seven. Give me the under here big time.

