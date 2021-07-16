2021 Alabama Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

Alabama Crimson Tide Win Total

Alabama Crimson Tide Win Total 11.5:

Over: +105

Under: -125

Alabama Crimson Tide Win Total 11.5:

Alabama Crimson Tide NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Alabama Crimson Tide NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +250

Alabama Crimson Tide SEC Championship Odds

Alabama Crimson Tide SEC Championship Odds: -160

Alabama: -160

Georgia: +190

Texas A&M: +1200

Florida: +1800

LSU: +3000

Mississippi: +3000

Missouri: +4000

Auburn: +5000

Kentucky: +6000

Mississippi State: +10000

Tennessee: +10000

South Carolina: +15000

Arkansas: +25000

Vanderbilt: +25000

Alabama Crimson Tide Betting Trends, News and Notes

After rolling over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 FBS National Championship game by a score of 52-24, the Alabama Crimson Tide find themselves again the favorites to win the title in 2022. The Crimson Tide will look to restock their shelves after losing several first-round NFL draft picks on offense, including Quarterback Mac Jones, Running Back Najee Harris, and wide receivers Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. When all was said and done, six Alabama players were drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Alabama will turn to Sophmore QB Bryce Young as Nick Saban will look to add another name to a list of first-year QBs that took home a National Championship and join Greg McElroy, AJ McCarron, Jacob Coker and Mac Jones. Senior RB Brian Robinson and WR John Metchie III highlight the depth chart and look to provide some stability as their roles will expand after productive 2021-22 campaigns.

Despite the questions, Alabama should have plenty of talent to step up after posting the #1, #3, and #2 recruiting class rankings over the previous three seasons. Alabama went 8-3 against the spread last season and might be a team that the public is not keen on early this year after the departure of star talent. The betting markets have spoken and put trust in Nick Saban, who has gone 165-23 since taking over as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

