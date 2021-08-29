2021 Arkansas Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

Arkansas Razorbacks Win Total

Arkansas Razorbacks Win Total 5.5:

Over: -105

Under: -115

Arkansas Razorbacks NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Arkansas Razorbacks NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +20000

Arkansas Razorbacks SEC Championship Odds

Arkansas Razorbacks SEC Championship Odds: +25000

Alabama -160

Georgia +190

Texas A&M +1200

Florida +1800

LSU +2500

Mississippi +3000

Missouri +4000

Auburn +5000

Kentucky +6000

Tennessee +10000

Mississippi State +10000

South Carolina +15000

Vanderbilt +25000

Arkansas +25000

Arkansas Razorbacks Betting Trends, News and Notes

The future is bright for KJ Jefferson and the Arkansas Razorbacks. The sophomore quarterback will take the reigns of the Hawgs’ offense in 2021 that features some impactful players. The offense will be supported by a defensive unit that made big strides in 2020 and returns its core for another year of development. Can the Razorbacks be good enough on both sides of the ball to make a run at a bowl game?

Jefferson will have two key offensive weapons at his disposal this season. Running back Trelon Smith had a breakout year in 2020 and is poised to be the centerpiece of a dynamic offense. The junior averaged 5.3 yards per carry as the lead back last season, totaling 710 yards on 134 rushing attempts. Leading receiver Treylon Burks is back for another year after setting career-highs in yards (820) and receptions (51) in 2020. The loss of Michael Woods II, transfer to Oklahoma, will be offset by the arrival of four-star recruit Ketron Jackson. Jackson is turning heads in camp and completes a formidable three-pronged attack with Smith and Burks.

Defensively, the Razorbacks were better than expected last season. With their core intact for another year, they could surprise a few opponents throughout the season. Linebackers Grant Morgan and Bumper Pool combined for 212 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one interception in 2020 and will pick up where they left off. Jalen Catalon leads the Razorbacks secondary, and 2020 sack leader Eric Gregory anchors their defensive line. All facets of Arkansas’ defense will be expected to produce.

The betting market is low on the Razorbacks, evidenced by their 5.5 win total with the under juiced to -115. Arkansas has a friendly home schedule, which means they are only a couple of road upsets away from going bowling.

