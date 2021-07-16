2021 Auburn Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

Auburn Tigers Win Total

Auburn Tigers Win Total 6.5:

Over: -135

Under: +115

Find comprehensive college football season win totals at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Auburn Tigers NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Auburn Tigers NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +15000

Auburn Tigers SEC Championship Odds

Auburn Tigers SEC Championship Odds: +5000

Alabama: -160

Georgia: +190

Texas A&M: +1200

Florida: +1800

LSU: +3000

Mississippi: +3000

Missouri: +4000

Auburn: +5000

Kentucky: +6000

Mississippi State: +10000

Tennessee: +10000

South Carolina: +15000

Arkansas: +25000

Vanderbilt: +25000

Auburn Tigers Betting Trends, News and Notes

The importance of defense in the SEC can’t be overstated, and the Auburn Tigers learned that lesson the hard way in 2020. The typically stout Tigers defense allowed 27 or more points in seven games last season, losing five of those contests. With the departure of some key defensive players, including Jamien Sherwood and K.J. Britt, to the NFL and transfer Big Kat Bryant to the UCF Knights, the Tigers will need to be anchored by their linebackers Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe, who finished with 206 combined tackles last season.

The Tigers’ path back to the top of the SEC is made more difficult by losing their three top receivers. Anthony Schwartz and Seth Williams were both draft selections, while Eli Stove signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent. The entire offensive line returns, meaning there aren’t any excuses for Bo Nix as he enters his third season as the starting quarterback. Tank Bigsby could rocket up the Heisman Trophy board as the centerpiece of the Tigers’ offense behind a talented offensive line.

Ball security will be key as Nix has thrown 13 interceptions with three fumbles lost through his first two seasons as a Tiger. The betting market doesn’t imply that this season will be much more successful than last, though, as the Tigers enter the season with a 6.5 win total, albeit with the over is juiced to -135. Bryan Harsin will learn some hard lessons as a first-year coach in the SEC; most importantly, the only thing that matters in Tiger country is winning.

Think they can go all the way? for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!