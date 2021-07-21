2021 Boston College Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

Boston College Eagles Win Total

Boston College Eagles Win Total: 7.0

Over: -130

Under: +110

Boston College Eagles NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Boston College Eagles NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +25000

Boston College Eagles ACC Championship Odds

Boston College Eagles ACC Championship Odds: +3000

Clemson: -900

North Carolina: +1000

Miami: +1000

Louisville: +3000

Boston College: +3000

NC State: +5000

Virginia Tech: +5000

Wake Forest: +5000

Pittsburgh: +6000

Florida State: +6000

Virginia: +10000

Georgia Tech: +10000

Syracuse: +25000

Duke: +25000

Boston College Eagles Betting Trends, News and Notes

Boston College exceeded expectations in 2020. Many pundits picked them to finish towards the bottom of the ACC, but they managed to post a 6-5 record. That wasn’t good enough to get them to a bowl game, but they did go 6-5 against the spread for bettors. They didn’t have a signature win, but they played a lot of tough teams very competitively. They lost by two points to North Carolina and six points to Clemson, and they easily covered the spread in both contests. UNC also lost by 14 points to Notre Dame, who was ranked No. 2 in the country at that point.

Their schedule is much easier in 2021, which makes them a legitimate deep sleeper in the conference. Only two of their 12 opponents finished with a winning record last season, and they avoid both Miami and North Carolina. They do open ACC play with a brutal matchup vs. Clemson – who are massive favorites to win the conference – but it would be a major disappointment if BC did not qualify for a bowl game.

They’re also bringing back 18 returning starters from 2020, so continuity should be a positive for this team as well. Offensively, Boston College transformed from one of the run-heaviest offenses in football to a pass-happy attack in 2020. They finished with the third-most passing yards per game in the conference last season, led by Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec. He finished with 2,558 passing yards and 17 touchdowns in 10 games, and he’ll have plenty of weapons at his disposal in 2021.

It starts with first-team All-ACC wide receiver Zay Flowers, who finished with a conference-best nine receiving touchdowns last year. He also racked up seven receptions of at least 40 yards, which ranked tied for fifth nationally. With another big season, he could challenge some of the career receiving records at the school.

He’ll be joined by C.J. Lewis and Kobay White, who was the leading receiver for the team in 2019. He missed all of last year with a knee injury, but he’ll give Jurkovec an excellent trio to lean on.

Defensively, the team took a massive step forward in 2020. They improved from 125th to 73rd in total defense, 101st to 60th in scoring defense, and 122nd to 82nd in pass defense. They still have work to do in that department, but it is a reason for optimism.

Their unit is led by their secondary, particularly Jaiden Lars-Woodbey. He’s a former five-star recruit who started 22 games at Florida State, and he’ll be joined by an experienced group of cornerbacks.

Finally, the team should get some help from their recruiting class. They finished with the No. 37 class according to 247 Sports, which is their highest ranking in years. They ranked 62nd in 2020 and 64th in 2019, so they have more talent arriving on campus than usual.

