2021 California Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

California Golden Bears Win Total

California Golden Bears Win Total 6:

Over: -105

Under: -115

Find comprehensive college football season win totals at Fanduel Sportsbook.

California Golden Bears NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

California Golden Bears NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +25000

California Golden Bears Pac 12 Championship Odds

California Golden Bears Pac 12 Championship Odds: +5000

Oregon +250

Washington +350

Arizona State +400

USC +400

Utah +600

UCLA +1200

Washington State +4000

California +5000

Stanford +5000

Colorado +6000

Oregon State +6000

Arizona +10000

California Golden Bears Betting Trends, News and Notes

Four games weren’t enough to get a good idea of what the California Golden Bears were bringing to the table in 2020. The Golden Bears stumbled to a 1-3 record, with four of their eight games canceled. The 2021 edition features a team loaded with talented seniors, setting them up for an unsuspecting run up the Pac 12 standings.

The Golden Bears brought in offensive guru Bill Musgrave to reshape their offense. Quarterback Chase Garbers is heading into his fourth season as the starter and has been effective throughout his tenure. Garbers has completed 61.4% of his passes through three seasons, becoming more responsible with the ball over his past two campaigns, throwing 20 touchdowns to six interceptions. Top receiver Kekoa Crawford returns, looking to build off his career-best 19 receptions last season. Garbers can rely on tight end Jake Tonges as a security blanket, and Christopher Brooks will look to bounce back after a disappointing 2020 season. All four players are seniors and will thrive under Musgrave’s tutelage.

There’s a similar veteran presence on the defensive side of the ball. Cal returns their top four tacklers, three of whom are seniors. Brett Johnson anchors the defensive line, Kuony Deng returns to lead the linebackers group, and Elijah Hicks brings his veteran presence to the secondary. That’s not to mention sack leader, and fellow senior Cameron Goode returns to the linebacker corps to form one of the best groups in the Pac 12. There are good offenses in the Pac 12, but Cal’s defense will be up to the challenge.

Cal enters the season with modest expectations. The Golden Bears may not be able to compete with Oregon and Washington, but they should find their way to a bowl game.

Think they can go all the way? for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!