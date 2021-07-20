2021 Clemson Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

Clemson Tigers Win Total

Clemson Tigers Win Total 11.5:

Over: +125

Under: -145

Find comprehensive college football season win totals at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Clemson Tigers NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Clemson Tigers NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +400

Clemson Tigers ACC Championship Odds

Clemson Tigers ACC Championship Odds: -900

Clemson -900

North Carolina +1000

Miami Florida +1000

Louisville +3000

Boston College +3000

NC State +5000

Virginia Tech +5000

Wake Forest +5000

Pittsburgh +6000

Florida State +6000

Virginia +10000

Georgia Tech +10000

Syracuse +25000

Duke +25000

Clemson Tigers Betting Trends, News and Notes

The Trevor Lawrence era comes to an end for the Clemson Tigers. For the first time since 2017, the Tigers will have a new quarterback under center to start the season. Having a new signal-caller hasn’t impacted Clemson’s position on the futures board or their win total, as they have the second-best odds to win the National Championship and have an 11.5 win total. The Tigers’ offense failed to keep up with the Ohio State Buckeyes and LSU Tigers in each of the last two College Football Playoffs; are they really deserving of such high odds without Lawrence behind center?

All five of the Clemson players drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft were of the offensive variety. That leaves a few holes to fill at some critical positions. DJ Uiagalelei will be under center and should surprise a few teams as he picks up where Lawrence left off. The Tigers can go in a few different directions at running back. Senior Lyn-J Dixon had a down junior season but could flourish as a feature back; otherwise, the Tigers can lean on sophomore Kobe Pace or freshman Will Shipley. Even without Lawrence and Travis Etienne, there will be no shortage of talent offensively.

Clemson can separate itself from the rest of the pack on the defensive side of the ball. The Tigers return most of their defensive unit from last season, including their top eight leaders in tackles. That should help them wreak havoc on an inferior ACC division that no longer features the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. If the -900 price tag wasn’t obvious enough, this is the Tigers division to lose. Their week 1 matchup against Georgia will be a good measuring stick for how this team could fare in the College Football Playoffs.

Think they can go all the way? for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!