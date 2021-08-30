2021 Colorado Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

Colorado Buffaloes Win Total

Colorado Buffaloes Win Total 4.5:

Over: +100

Under: -120

Find comprehensive college football season win totals at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Colorado Buffaloes NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Colorado Buffaloes NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +25000

Colorado Buffaloes Pac 12 Championship Odds

Colorado Buffaloes Pac 12 Championship Odds: +6000

Oregon +250

Washington +350

Arizona State +400

USC +400

Utah +600

UCLA +1200

Washington State +4000

California +5000

Stanford +5000

Colorado +6000

Oregon State +6000

Arizona +10000

Colorado Buffaloes Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Colorado Buffaloes weren’t going to be great this season, but they had set themselves up to compete. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback J.T. Shrout transferred to Boulder to help out an improving offense. However, during preseason camp, Shrout went down with a significant knee injury, opening the door for Brandon Lewis to start the season at quarterback.

Lewis is thin on experience, throwing just 10 passes in his first collegiate season for six catches and 95 yards. He’ll have weapons at his disposal, with leading receiver Dimitri Stanley back after his breakout sophomore campaign. In total, Colorado had six receivers who went for north of 100 yards last season, and five of those are back in the fold this season. Still, the Buffaloes biggest asset on offense is running back Jarek Broussard. Broussard impressed in his freshman campaign, rushing for 895 yards on 156 carries with five touchdowns, and will become a more recognizable name this season.

There are fewer reasons to be optimistic when looking at the Buffaloes defensive configuration for this season. Colorado lost three of their top seven tacklers, including defensive end Mustafa Johnson, linebacker Akil Jones, and safety Derrion Rakestraw. That leaves holes in all three layers of the Buffs defense. Their strength will be their linebacking core that features Nate Landman and Carson Wells, who combined for 10.5 sacks last season. Colorado finished in the bottom-five of passing yards and rushing yards allowed in the Pac 12 last season. With key departures, they are at risk of being worse in each category this year.

The Buffaloes have a challenging schedule with six meetings against preseason top-25 teams and three of those coming at home. Altitude might be their biggest advantage, but that won’t be enough to get them over their win total.

Think they can go all the way? for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!