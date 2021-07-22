2021 Florida State Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

Florida State Seminoles Win Total

Florida State Seminoles Win Total: 5.0

Over: -145

Under: +125

Find comprehensive college football season win totals at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Florida State Seminoles NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Florida State Seminoles NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +15000

Florida State Seminoles ACC Championship Odds

Florida State Seminoles ACC Championship Odds: +6000

Clemson: -900

North Carolina: +1000

Miami: +1000

Louisville: +3000

Boston College: +3000

NC State: +5000

Virginia Tech: +5000

Wake Forest: +5000

Pittsburgh: +6000

Florida State: +6000

Virginia: +10000

Georgia Tech: +10000

Syracuse: +25000

Duke: +25000

Florida State Seminoles Betting Trends, News and Notes

My how the mighty have fallen. The school posted their third consecutive losing season in 2020, which would have been inconceivable at one point for Florida State. They slipped to just 3-6 last year, and they were also just 3-6 against the spread.

That said, it wasn’t a completely lost season in Tallahassee. They did manage to pull off upsets against North Carolina and Notre Dame in back-to-back weeks, and they were underdogs of at least +13.5 in both contests. They also ended the season with a convincing 56-35 victory over Duke.

There are reasons for optimism with Florida State in 2021. For starters, they should benefit from a bit more normalcy this season. The team was operating under new head coach Mike Norvell for the first time in 2020, and the abbreviated offseason hampered them. That meant no spring practices, no offseason conditioning program, and virtual meetings.

Things are back to normal at FSU for 2021, and they should benefit greatly.

The coaching staff was also extremely active in the transfer portal during the offseason. They brought in 12 transfers – including 10 from big-time D1 programs – and 11 of those players will be eligible in 2021.

McKenzie Milton is the biggest name addition, and he will compete with Jordan Travis for the starting quarterback job. Milton was a bonafide Heisman contender at UCF, but he hasn’t played a college game since suffering a career-threatening leg injury in 2018. Milton and Travis have both received excellent reports during the spring, and both players may see the field early in the year.

Whoever is under-center will get to play behind an offensive line that returns all five starters from last year. Florida State ranked fourth in the ACC with an average of 5.1 yards per carry last season, and they should be above-average in that department once again. Jashaun Corbin and Lawrence Toafili should handle most of the running back duties, with Toafili serving as the home run hitter.

Defensively, the Seminoles will field nearly an entirely new starting 11 in 2021. Their defense wasn’t great to begin with last season – they ranked 105th in the nation in yards per play allowed and points per game allowed – and they lost five players to the NFL.

This is where the transfers should be critical. They grabbed two SEC defensive linemen – Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas – to go along with three D1 transfers in the secondary. Johnson drew rave reviews during spring practice, and he recorded five sacks at Georgia last season.

Finally, Florida State brings in the No. 22 recruiting class per 247 Sports, so they should get some help from some freshmen, as well. The team could use some playmaking at receiver, and Destyn Hill and Malik McClain both fit the profile as four-star recruits.

Overall, this team should be better in 2021. How much better they will be remains to be seen.

Think they can go all the way? Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!