2021 Georgia Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over-Under

Georgia Bulldogs Win Total

Georgia Bull Dogs Win Total 10.5:

Over: -120

Under: +100

Find comprehensive college football season win totals at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Georgia Bulldogs NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Georgia Bull Dogs NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +500

Georgia Bulldogs SEC Championship Odds

Georgia Bull Dogs SEC Championship Odds: +190

Alabama: -160

Georgia: +190

Texas A&M: +1200

Florida: +1800

LSU: +3000

Mississippi: +3000

Missouri: +4000

Auburn: +5000

Kentucky: +6000

Mississippi State: +10000

Tennessee: +10000

South Carolina: +15000

Arkansas: +25000

Vanderbilt: +25000

Georgia Betting Trends, News and Notes

Five years ago, the University of Georgia plucked head coach Kirby Smart from the Alabama sidelines after spending eight seasons with the Crimson Tide — he served as a defensive backs coach his first year and spent the next seven as their defensive coordinator. Smart’s hiring has proven to be a good business decision for Georgia as it’s finished in the top-10 in four of its five seasons with Smart at the helm.

In his second year, he led Georgia to the College Football Playoff National Championship game but narrowly lost to Alabama, 26-23.

After his first season, the Bulldogs won at least 11 games in each of the next three seasons, and they might have experienced a similar level of success in 2020 if they didn’t play a shortened schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, when you see their win total set at 10.5, you can almost bet the over blindly and sleep well at night.

Georgia plays 12 regular-season games, and it opens up with a non-conference game against Clemson on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium. Even though the matchup will be at a neutral site, it may still be a bit of a home game for the Tigers since it takes place in North Carolina. While that could be the reason why Clemson is a -3.5 favorite, the Tigers will have their hands full in trying to replace QB Trevor Lawrence, who was the first player selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Bulldogs will certainly be a live underdog in this game, especially with JT Daniels as the likely starting quarterback. Daniels took over for Stetson Bennett in the second half of last year’s 44-28 home loss to Florida after Bennett was sidelined with a separated shoulder. To Daniels’ credit, he led the Bulldogs to four straight wins after that loss while completing 80-119 (67.2%) pass attempts with 10 touchdowns and only two interceptions. His overall numbers were much better than Bennett’s, who completed 86-155 (55.5%) pass attempts with eight touchdowns and six interceptions.

When you look at the remainder of Georgia’s schedule after Clemson, Georgia will face UAB, South Carolina, Arkansas, Kentucky, Florida, Missouri, and Charleston Southern at home. The Bulldogs’ away games will include Vanderbilt, Auburn, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech.

If you’re honest, you’d likely say Auburn and Florida could pose their biggest challenges after Clemson, but Florida will also be without Kyle and Trask and Kyle Pitts, who both moved on to the NFL. As for Auburn, their 27-6 loss to Georgia last season was one of their five defeats, so it’s probably not ready to compete with them just yet.

As a result, it’s tough seeing the Bulldogs lose more than one game season, and I’d still fancy their chances against Clemson in Week 1.

Georgia will have as many as 12 starters returning this season which is actually two more than the number of returning players in the 2020 season. In fact, it’ll return 65% of their production, which puts them third among SEC East teams. The Bulldogs also dipped into the transfer portal and added cornerbacks Tykee Smith from West Virginia and Derion Kendrick from Clemson. Former LSU tight-end Arik Gilbert is also another transfer player they’ll add to the roster.

Figure this: Of the four teams selected into last year’s College Football Playoffs, only Clemson returns more production (68%) than Georgia. Alabama returns 56 percent, Notre Dame 55 percent, and Ohio State 51 percent.

All in all, this could be a special year for Georgia. So why not them Bulldogs?

Think they can go all the way? for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!