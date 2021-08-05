2021 Illinois Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under

Illinois Fighting Illini Win Total

Illinois Fighting Illini Win Total: 3.5

Over: -130

Under: +110

Illinois Fighting Illini NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Illinois Fighting Illini NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +25000

Illinois Fighting Illini BIG 10 Championship Odds

Illinois Fighting Illini Big 10 Championship Odds: +25000

Big 10 Championship Odds – July 17, 2021

Ohio State: -220

Wisconsin: +600

Penn State: +900

Iowa: +900

Indiana: +2000

Michigan: +2500

Minnesota: +3000

Nebraska: +4000

Northwestern: +5000

Michigan State: +10000

Purdue: +10000

Maryland: +10000

Illinois: +25000

Illinois Fighting Illini Betting Trends, News and Notes

The Bret Bielema era is officially underway in Champaign after five underwhelming seasons with Lovie Smith forced him out of the job as the head coach. It’s been nine straight seasons of losing records for Illinois, and it’s likely that they will sit towards the bottom of the Big 10 pecking order for the 2021 season. This past spring brought a quarterback competition between sixth-year senior and starting quarterback Brandon Peters and redshirt freshman Isaiah Williams. Although the battle between the two lasted even beyond spring football, Bielema announced that Peters would once again be the starter and that Williams would move to wide receiver permanently.

Although Peters didn’t throw an interception in five starts a season ago, a 48.8 completion percentage, three touchdowns, and 429 passing yards in those starts are not numbers you would hope for from your starting quarterback. For Illinois to contend in the Big 10, he will need to make a leap in production for this team to not finish second-to-last in points per game again. The Fighting Illini will likely look towards running the football down their opponents’ throats to aid their struggles in quarterback play. Illinois ranked third in the Big 10 last season in rushing yards per game with 196.1. With running backs Chase Brown and Mike Epstein both averaging over five yards per rush last season, there is a run game that this offense could revolve around to win them some football games.

One of the Big 10’s worst defenses will have to at least prove to be middle-of-the-pack for Illinois to improve upon their 2-6 record from a season ago; their 467.3 opponent yards per game ranked dead last in the conference, while 34.9 opponent points per game placed them second-to-last. A linebacker corps that was decimated with injuries last season is back at full strength and will hope to alleviate the porous run defense. North Carolina State transfer Calvin Hart can also help give the position some much-needed depth.

Illinois isn’t expected to do much this season, but they can play away from their weaknesses to make themselves a tough opponent. A run-first offense followed by a more stout run defense can bring some level of success to a squad that returns a ton of its core talent. Look for Illinois to find a few wins at home, and if they can steal one or two on the road, there is potential for this win total to go over.

