2021 Indiana Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

Indiana Hoosiers Win Total

Indiana Hoosiers Win Total: 7.5

Over: -110

Under: -110

Indiana Hoosiers NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Indiana Hoosiers NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +10000

Indiana Hoosiers Big Ten Championship Odds

Indiana Hoosiers Big Ten Championship Odds: +2000

Ohio State: -220

Wisconsin: +600

Penn State: +900

Iowa: +900

Indiana: +2000

Michigan: +2500

Minnesota: +3000

Nebraska: +4000

Northwestern: +5000

Michigan State: +10000

Purdue: +10000

Maryland: +10000

Illinois: +25000

Indiana Hoosiers Betting Trends, News and Notes

The Hoosiers enter 2021 with legit aspirations. They caught everyone by surprise in 2020, jumping out to a 4-0 record with some impressive wins. They started the season with a huge upset over Penn State, who was ranked No. 8 in the country, and they also secured victories over Michigan and Michigan State. Ultimately, their only losses were a seven-point defeat at the hands of Ohio State and a loss to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl.

Indiana will bring back 17 starters from last year’s squad, so expectations are high this season. They didn’t have a particularly strong recruiting class – they ranked just No. 52 in that department per 247Sports – but they did bolster their team with some strong transfers.

Stephen Carr transferred from USC, and he entered college as a five-star recruit. Things didn’t go particularly well for him over four years in Southern Cal, but he’s still the kind of talent that rarely winds up in Bloomington. He’ll partner with Sampson James to replace Stevie Scott, who led the team with 561 rushing yards last season.

The passing game is helmed by Michael Penix Jr., who has been tremendous for the Hoosiers when healthy. Unfortunately, “when healthy” is the key part of that sentence. He has failed to finish each of the past three seasons due to shoulder and leg injuries.

Penix is capable of making every throw. He averaged 8.8 adjusted yards per attempt as a redshirt freshman in 2019, and he followed that up with 14 passing touchdowns over six games in 2020. If he can stay on the field, he’ll have a chance to take home some hardware.

The Hoosiers also possess a talented group of pass-catchers. Ty Fryfogle had a breakout season in 2020, averaging a whopping 19.5 yards per reception. He also racked up 200-yard games against both Ohio State and Michigan State. D.J. Matthews – a former four-star recruit and transfer from Florida State – should provide Penix with another solid target.

Defensively, Indiana is led by one of the best pass rushes in the conference. They led the Big Ten with 25 sacks last season, and they could be even better next season. They added Ryder Anderson from Ole Miss, and he’ll join James Head Jr. and Michael Ziemba to give the team a trio of solid defensive ends.

Micah McFadden led the team with six sacks last season, and he will return to lead the linebackers. He’s one of the best defenders in the country – he was a third-team All-American in 2020 – and he’ll combine with Cam Jones in Indiana’s 4-2-5 defensive system. McFadden and Jones are one of the best linebacker pairings in all of college football.

Taiwan Mullins also had a phenomenal year at cornerback, ranking sixth in the conference with three picks to go along with 3.5 sacks. You’ll take that kind of production in just eight games. Unsurprisingly, quarterbacks were more apt to challenge the other corners on the field, but Reese Taylor and Jaylin Williams combined for five interceptions of their own.

The only downside with the Hoosiers this season is their schedule. They’ll have to play Ohio State and Penn State since they’re in the Big Ten East Division, and they’ll also have to play Iowa in the West. The Hoosiers also have a difficult non-conference matchup vs. Cincinnati, who enter the season ranked No. 9 in the country.

Still, eight wins for this squad is definitely reasonable.

