2021 Iowa State Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

Iowa State Cyclones Win Total

Iowa State Cyclones Win Total 9.5:

Over: -110

Under: -110

Find comprehensive college football season win totals at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Iowa State Cyclones NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Iowa State Cyclones +2500 NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +800

Iowa State Cyclones Big 12 Championship Odds

Iowa State Cyclones Big 12 Championship Odds: +250

Oklahoma -170

Iowa State +250

Oklahoma State +1200

Texas +1200

TCU +1200

West Virginia +2500

Kansas State +5000

Baylor +5000

Texas Tech +10000

Kansas +25000

Iowa State Cyclones Betting Trends, News and Notes

2020 was a coming-out party for the Iowa State Cyclones. The Cyclones finished atop the Big 12 heap with a 9-3 record but lost the Championship Game 27-21 to the Oklahoma Sooners. In doing so, the Cyclones missed out on their first-ever Big 12 Championship, but they set the table for what should be another exciting 2021 campaign.

Iowa State reached as high as the #6 seed in the national rankings last season thanks to a suffocating defense and efficient offense. The Cyclones return most of their impact players on both sides of the ball. Breece Hall led the nation with 1,572 rush yards last season, over 500 more than the next best running back in the Big 12, and will once again be a featured weapon. He will be complemented by Brock Purdy and his stable of receivers. Iowa State had six receivers with at least 200 receiving yards last year, and four of those six are back for another season. Wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson led the Cyclones, with tight end Charlie Kolar close behind, who will once again be impact players. Defenses won’t be able to stop all four weapons.

Mike Rose leads a scary defensive front that will continue to wreak havoc on opponents. Rose tied for the Big 12 lead with 90 total tackles and four interceptions last season. The Cyclones top three tacklers, all part of the linebackers corps return, along with Big 12 sack leader Will McDonald IV. Iowa State will have to offset the loss of Lawrence White IV in the defensive backfield, but with three other defensive backs finishing with 40 or more tackles last season, the Cyclones backfield remains secure.

9.5 is too low of a win total for a team that returns most of their roster from last season’s dominant campaign. The Oklahoma Sooners should be looking over their shoulders at the Cyclones.

