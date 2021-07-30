2021 Iowa Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

Iowa Hawkeyes Win Total

Iowa Hawkeyes Win Total: 8.5

Over: -110

Under: -110

Iowa Hawkeyes NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Iowa Hawkeyes NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +10000

Iowa Hawkeyes Big Ten Championship Odds

Iowa Hawkeyes Big Ten Championship Odds: +900

Ohio State: -220

Wisconsin: +600

Penn State: +900

Iowa: +900

Indiana: +2000

Michigan: +2500

Minnesota: +3000

Nebraska: +4000

Northwestern: +5000

Michigan State: +10000

Purdue: +10000

Maryland: +10000

Illinois: +25000

Iowa Hawkeyes Betting Trends, News and Notes

It has been a tumultuous year for the Hawkeyes. Head coach Kirk Ferentz contracted COVID-19, which was a bit of a scare for the 66-year-old. There were also allegations of racial discrimination against the coaching staff, which resulted in strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle being fired.

The Hawkeyes managed to win their final six games despite all that turmoil, and they went 5-2-1 against the spread for the season. That said, they will now have to rebuild a team that lost a host of contributors on both sides of the ball.

The one thing you can count on from Iowa is a strong running game, and they should be strong in that department again in 2021. They return All-Big Ten running back Tyler Goodson, who averaged 114.25 scrimmage yards per game last season. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry and 10.1 yards per reception, and he’ll have the chance to build on that production as a junior.

He’ll have the benefit of running behind All-American Tyler Linderbaum, who might be the best center in the country. The rest of the line isn’t nearly as strong – especially after losing four-year starter Alaric Jackson – but Linderbaum should alleviate some of those concerns.

The passing game is a bigger question. Quarterback Spencer Petras returns as the starting quarterback, but he was unimpressive last season. He completed just 57.1% of his passes and averaged 6.2 adjusted yards per attempt, and he also managed just nine touchdowns. Still, he was able to lead the team to a 6-2 record last season, and Ferentz told reporters that Petras “just operates like you want a quarterback to.”

Iowa has become a breeding ground for NFL-caliber tight ends recently, and they appear to have another one in Sam LaPorta. He should lead the Hawkeye’s pass catchers, who will have to replace two departed seniors at wide receiver.

The Hawkeyes will also have to replace some key defensive standouts from last season. Not only did they lose Daviyon Nixon – the 2020 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year – but they also lost All-Big Ten defensive end Chauncey Golston.

Luckily, Zach VanValkenburg decided to return for his fifth season, and he was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020. He should give the defensive line an anchor, but expect this unit to regress next season.

The rest of the defense stands out as solid yet unspectacular. Jack Campbell and Seth Benson have shown promise at linebacker, and they’ll be entering their junior seasons. Matt Hankins will also return for a fifth season after appearing in 35 games over the past four seasons.

Their schedule is on the friendly side for the Big Ten. They avoid the dreaded matchup vs. Ohio State, and they’ll be at home against two of their toughest competitors in Indiana and Penn State. Their toughest conference matchup will come on the road against Wisconsin, who enter the season with the second-best odds to win the conference. From a non-conference perspective, their rivalry game vs. Iowa State should be a doozy. Iowa State has legitimate aspirations of making the CFB Playoffs this season, so expect the Hawkeyes to be underdogs in that matchup.

Overall, Iowa has won at least seven games in 16 of the past 20 years under Ferentz, and one of the exceptions was in an eight-game season last year. I wouldn’t expect too much regression from them in 2021, but asking them to win nine games might be a smidge too much.

