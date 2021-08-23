2021 Kansas State Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

Kansas State Wildcats Win Total

Kansas State Wildcats Win Total 5.5:

Over: -110

Under: -110

Kansas State Wildcats NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Kansas State Wildcats NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +20000

Kansas State Wildcats Big 12 Championship Odds

Kansas State Wildcats Big 12 Championship Odds: +5000

Oklahoma -170

Iowa State +250

Oklahoma State +1200

Texas +1200

TCU +1200

West Virginia +2500

Kansas State +5000

Baylor +5000

Texas Tech +10000

Kansas +25000

Kansas State Wildcats Betting Trends, News and Notes

The Kansas State Wildcats will be better this season with Skylar Thompson under center. After just three games last season, an upper-body injury forced Thompson to the sidelines, ending his campaign prematurely. Thompson returns for a fifth-year in pads and sixth-year with the program, looking to cement his legacy among the Wildcats greats. It’s not likely that Thompson surpasses Josh Freeman in passing yards, but he’s only 1,187 yards away from catching Lynn Dickey for second on the Wildcats’ all-time passing yards list.

Thompson forms a dangerous one-two punch with sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn. Vaughn led the Wildcats with 642 rushing yards and 434 receiving yards in his freshman campaign, en route to being named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year. With a bevy of receiving options, this iteration of the Wildcats offense will force opponents to keep pace.

The Wildcats defense wasn’t great last season, and that could be an issue after losing a few key pieces this off-season. Sack leader Wyatt Hubert was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals. Undrafted free agents Elijah Sullivan signed with the San Francisco 49ers, and AJ Parker signed with the Detroit Lions. Kansas State has some holes to fill on defense which could inhibit their success in 2021.

If not for allowing a touchdown with 38 seconds to go against Arkansas State, the Wildcats would have started 3-0 last season, including knocking off #3-ranked Oklahoma in Norman, OK. That made it three straight upset victories over top-25 ranked opponents for the Wildcats, with Thompson under center. We should expect a few more upsets this season, as Kansas State makes its way to a bowl game.

