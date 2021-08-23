2021 Kentucky Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

2021 Kentucky Wildcats Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over-Under

Kentucky Wildcats Win Total

Kentucky Wildcats Win Total 7:

Over: -120

Under: +100

Find comprehensive college football season win totals at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Kentucky Wildcats NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Kentucky Wildcats NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +10000

Kentucky Wildcats SEC Championship Odds

Kentucky Wildcats SEC Championship Odds: +6000

Alabama: -160

Georgia: +190

Texas A&M: +1200

Florida: +1800

LSU: +3000

Mississippi: +3000

Missouri: +4000

Auburn: +5000

Kentucky: +6000

Mississippi State: +10000

Tennessee: +10000

South Carolina: +15000

Arkansas: +25000

Vanderbilt: +25000

Kentucky Betting Trends, News and Notes

The Kentucky Wildcats head into the ninth season under Mark Stoops. Stoops is now the second-longest tenured head coach in the SEC behind Alabama’s Nick Saban. It certainly helps when you work for a school with perhaps tempered expectations. Though Stoops is under contract until 2026, his contract is automatically extended one year after winning at least seven games. However, despite being one of the teams that didn’t have to deal with a canceled game last season due to the pandemic, the Wildcats only managed to win four regular-season games. They did, however, end the season on a high note with back-to-back wins, including a victory over NC State in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly has released the returning production for every FBS team played during 2020, and he projects Kentucky will return only 60% of its production this season. That’s actually the tenth-lowest in the SEC and 112th in the country. Based on their perceived lack of experience, the Wildcats know they’ll need all the help they can get, so they brought in a new offensive coordinator in Liam Coen, who was formerly the assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020 with Los Angeles Rams. The quarterback-coordinator relationship could be special as Coen is responsible for bringing in the Penn State quarterback transfer, Will Levis.

Levis is from Connecticut, and Coen is familiar with him from his few years of coaching in the New England area before working with the Rams. The offense will feature another transfer in junior wide receiver Wan’dale Robinson from Nebraska. Robinson caught 91 passes for 914 yards and three touchdowns with the Cornhuskers. Senior wide receive Josh Ali is expected to line up on the other side with Robinson, and Keaton Upshaw should provide a good target at the tight end position. Ali led the team with 473 receiving yards while Upshaw recorded the most touchdowns with three.

The offensive line will return on an offensive line that contributed to 196.5 rushing yards on the ground. Drake Jackson (Detroit Lions) and Landon Young (New Orleans Saints) moved on to the NFL, but the Wildcats should have sufficient depth on the roster to fill their voids. Kentucky’s running game should be stout yet again with the junior Chris Rodriguez Jr. in the backfield. Rodriguez led the team with 6.6 yards per carry, 785 rushing yards, and 11 touchdowns.

On defense, Kentucky will need to replace seven starters with multiple players transitioning to the NFL. Linebacker Jamin Davis was a first-round selection for Washington while cornerback Kelvin Joseph went to the Cowboys. The Cowboys would later take defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna with the 192nd pick in the sixth round, and eight picks later, the Jets selected Bandin Echols with the 200th pick. Another defensive tackle, Phil Hoskins, was selected in the seventh round by the Carolina Panthers while Boogie Watson went undrafted but signed with the Steelers as a free agent.

Each player was a big part of a Kentucky defense third in the conference with 19 forced turnovers. Though Kentucky lost some quality players, they should have a fairly senior-laden group on defense led by linebackers Jordan Wright (45 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles) and DeAndre Square (60 tackles, one fumble recovery). Jacquez Jones (36 tackles) could also play a significant role in the linebacker group following his transfer from Ole Miss. They’re also experienced in the secondary with senior defensive backs Tyrell Ajian (48 tackles, one interception), Cedrick Dort Jr. (10 tackles), and Yusef Corker (77 tackles).

Stoops and his staff have shown that they can place players into the NFL. In fact, last season was the most amount of players drafted since 1979. While Kentucky might not necessarily land the best recruits, they do a good job coaching their players. That should certainly benefit the program in the long run, as I’d expect Kentucky to overachieve more than they underwhelm.

Kentucky will open the season with three home games. Two of those games will be against non-conference opponents in UL Monroe and Chattanooga. Sandwiched in the middle will be a conference game against Missouri. The Wildcats should win both non-conference affairs, but Missouri figures to be more competitive as the Tigers are one of the more up-and-coming teams with third-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

Those three games will be followed by an away contest against the Gamecocks and two home games against Florida and LSU. It won’t surprise me if South Carolina is the only win during that span.

They’ll then go on the road against Georgia and Mississippi State, and their best outcome would be a split of both games. Their next four games will be at home against Tennessee, on the road against Vanderbilt, home for a non-conference game against New Mexico Stage before ending the season against Louisville. All four of those games are winnable, and I like Kentucky’s chances of getting eight wins on the season.

Take the over in their season-long win total.

Think they can go all the way? for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!