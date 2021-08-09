2021 LSU Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over-Under

LSU Tigers Win Total

LSU Tigers Win Total 8:

Over: -125

Under: +105

LSU Tigers NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

LSU Tigers NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +5000

LSU Tigers SEC Championship Odds

LSU Tigers SEC Championship Odds: +3000

Alabama: -160

Georgia: +190

Texas A&M: +1200

Florida: +1800

LSU: +3000

Mississippi: +3000

Missouri: +4000

Auburn: +5000

Kentucky: +6000

Mississippi State: +10000

Tennessee: +10000

South Carolina: +15000

Arkansas: +25000

Vanderbilt: +25000

LSU Betting Trends, News and Notes

Over the last few years, the LSU Tigers have lost a significant amount of production to the NFL. No two individuals may have had a greater impact than former quarterback Joe Burrow and passing game coordinator Joe Brady. That’s not to take anything away from players like K’Lavon Chaisson, Justin Jefferson, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ja’Marr Chase, Patrick Queen, and many others. But Burrow and Brady were certainly the straw that stirred the drink. That much was evident after last year’s 5-5 finish which fell short of their win total target of seven games. This season, bookmakers have set their win total at eight games. Let’s take a look to see just how attainable that number might be.

As disappointing as LSU’s season was last year, it did manage to win its last two games of the season, including a 37-34 victory on the road against the Florida Gators. It was actually the only time during the season it won consecutive games. Each team in the NCAA had its own unique experience with the pandemic, and quantifying those season-long challenges into wins and losses is a difficult ordeal. This isn’t necessarily to give the Tigers a free pass here. But the reality is that some teams were more affected than others, and that impact’s breadth is essentially an unknown variable.

One area LSU will be looking for an immediate improvement is on defense. The Tigers allowed 492 yards per game. In six of their 10 contests, they allowed over 500 yards per game, and on three occasions, they allowed over 600 yards. That resulted in almost 10 yards per pass attempt and over 40 points by the opposition in half their games. Perhaps it was just an aberration because it was such an unusual season with the pandemic. But in a program like LSU, you don’t have the luxury of too many mulligans, and that’s something that head coach Ed Orgeron knows all too well. Orgeron’s seat will get a little warmer despite being two years removed from delivering a national championship.

Nevertheless, someone had to take responsibility for their poor performance, and it would be defensive coordinator Bo Pelini who’d pay the ultimate price with his job. Daronte Jones was brought in to replace Pelini after just one season. Jones spent the last five years in the NFL as a defensive backs coach. Orgeron will also be more involved in the defensive schemes and planning this time around after being much more hands-off in 2020. That makes sense since it’ll be his rear that will be on the hot seat after already firing Pelini. But Jones won’t be the only new face on the LSU staff. Orgeron also poached DJ Mangas and new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz from the Carolina Panthers. Both worked for Brady in his first season with the Carolina Panthers, and Orgeron must figure they’ll at least have picked up on some things working alongside him in the NFL.

We’ll learn soon enough if last season’s debacle was based on a lack of personnel or whether the players just weren’t coached up well enough.

LSU might have had an even better season if it didn’t lose quarterback Myles Brennan to a season-ending injury after just three games. It was a terrible blow for Brennan after waiting two seasons to win the starting job. This year, Brennan couldn’t even make it to the first game before breaking his left arm in a freak accident while preparing for a fishing trip. In an interview with WWL-FM 105.3, Brennan’s father said his son picked up the injury on August 1st when his flip-flops got caught on a loose board at the dock. It didn’t help that he was holding some fishing equipment in his hands which made it difficult to protect himself against the fall. What seemed like just a bruise resulted in a compound fracture that required surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown at the moment. He’ll face a race against time to be ready for the start of the season. Orgeron has already made it clear that sophomore quarterback Max Johnson will now be the starting quarterback. Johnson, the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, started and won two games toward the end of the season against Florida and Mississippi. He finished with 1069 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception.

The NCAA’s decision to extend eligibility for all athletes following the COVID-19 shortened season means that LSU’s entire offensive line will return for the 2021 season. Austin Deculus will lead the line at right tackle as the most senior player in his fourth year as a starter. He’ll be joined by LT Dare Rosenthal, LG Ed Ingram, and center Liam Shanahan. All three players were NFL prospects, but they’ve recommitted to another season at LSU. Sophomore Anthony Bradford is someone LSU fans could hear plenty of during the season. He should have an inside track to slot in at the right guard position.

It’ll be interesting to see if a more experienced offensive line translates into an improved running game for the Tigers. Neither running back, Tyrion Davis-Price or John Emery Jr., hit the 1,000-yard mark last year. Both are returning, and it will be up to Peetz and his staff to get even more out of them this season. That will probably be easier than the challenge LSU will face at its remaining skill positions. The Tigers will have a significant void to fill at the wide receiver position after Ja’Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall, and Racey McMath all moved on to the NFL. But LSU has almost become Wide Receiver U, and Kayshon Boutte looks like he’s next on deck after racking up over 300 yards in the final game of the season against Ole Miss.

Boutte will likely line up with Jaray Jenkins, who has quite the catch radius at 6’4″. The Tigers will really need both players to carry the receiving corps because the depth behind them can be characterized as a bit thin on experience. At tight end, 6’7″ Kole Taylor will lead the group after five-star recruit Arik Gilbert transferred to Georgia. Taylor only caught six passes for 36 yards last season, and there isn’t much behind him on the roster in pass-catching tight ends.

With some question marks at the skill positions for LSU, its defense could be the unit that ends up carrying the team. LSU returns all their starters from the defensive line and will be anchored by DE Andre Anthony, who led the team with 5.5 sacks. On the other side of the line will likely be Ali Gaye, who could have left for the NFL after last season. The real competition on the defensive line will be in the interior as Neil Farrell and Glen Logan looks like early frontrunners. Still, Joseph Evans is a redshirt sophomore who could displace either one of them. Orgeron has spoken glowingly about Evans and labeled him their best interior lineman during the spring.

The defensive line will also have tremendous depth with five-star recruit Maason Smith, who joined the spring. Smith should be a fan favorite early on after passing on Alabama to make Baton Rouge his home. Orgeron has already singled out the young freshman as the best pass rusher on the defensive line. The Tigers should also get plenty of contributions from former four-star recruits Eric Taylor and Jacobian Guillory. Jaquelin Royis is another player who already flashed as a freshman with two sacks in his first campaign.

At the linebacker position, LSU will likely be led by transfers Mike Jones Jr. and Navonteque Strong. Jones is a graduate transfer from Clemson, while Strong joins the team from junior college. Both could emerge as starters ahead of Damone Clark and Michah Baskerville, who widely underperformed in 2020. The transfers will be supported by second-year players like Antoine Sampah and Josh White, who should see more snaps. Right behind them are two four-star recruits in Zavier Carter and Greg Penn III, who will be looking to make their own mark.

LSU’s defense this season will be all about pressuring the quarterback. That would allow it to take advantage of a secondary that includes Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks. Both players are talented enough that they were voted All-Americans as freshmen. Jay Ward and Cordale Flott will likely slot in as safeties and with Jordan Toles and Todd Harris providing the necessary depth.

One player to watch will be five-star recruit Sage Ryan, who is expected to get time as a true freshman.

LSU’s non-conference schedule includes a season opener on the road at UCLA with home games against McNeese, Central Michigan, and UL Monroe. You can pretty much count the three home games as victories but away at UCLA won’t be as straightforward, especially since it’s their opening game where mistakes are more likely.

Their conference games will include away trips to Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Alabama with home games against Auburn, Florida, Arkansas, and Texas A&M. Even if LSU sweeps its non-conference slate, it would need to win five of eight SEC games to win nine games. If we mark Alabama as a loss, the Tigers will need to go at least 5-2 in their remaining seven games.

Can they go to Ole Miss and beat a Lane Kiffen team on the road? Or beat Texas A&M at home in their last game of the regular season? I’m not so sure.

This number is right where it should be, and as a result, I can only look to either pass or play this one under the total of eight wins.

