2021 Maryland Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under

Maryland Terrapins Win Total

Maryland Terrapins Win Total: 5.5

Over: -145

Under: +125

Maryland Terrapins NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Maryland Terrapins NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +25000

Maryland Terrapins BIG Ten Championship Odds

Maryland Terrapins Big Ten Championship Odds: +10000

Big Ten Championship Odds – July 17, 2021

Ohio State: -220

Wisconsin: +600

Penn State: +900

Iowa: +900

Indiana: +2000

Michigan: +2500

Minnesota: +3000

Nebraska: +4000

Northwestern: +5000

Michigan State: +10000

Purdue: +10000

Maryland: +10000

Illinois: +25000

Maryland Terrapins Betting Trends, News and Notes

Maryland has struggled since the start of the Mike Locksley tenure, and after starting off his time in College Park with a clobbering of Howard and #21 Syracuse in his first pair of games back in 2019, his Terrapins have gone 3-12 since. The pass-centric offense has Taulia Tagovailoa under center – brother of Miami Dolphins starting QB Tua Tagovailoa – who had an up-and-down 2020 season but will look to make a leap in his junior season.

Maryland ranked second in passing yards per game in the Big 10 last season but just ninth in rushing yards per game, and that was with the now NFL-bound Jake Funk in the backfield. Funk had 60 carries and 516 yards for a conference-leading 8.6 yards per rush, a role that will be near impossible to fill in the 2021 season. Locksley has pointed towards redshirt senior Tayon Fleet-Davis as the man who will take on the role of primary ball carrier this season.

The front seven will need work as well. After finishing just ahead of Illinois for dead-last in rushing yards allowed per game, Maryland has serious work to do to bolster their ability to stop teams from running all over them. Locksley’s recruiting rankings point towards some alleviation here as he has brought in one of the highest rank defensive line classes in Maryland’s history, which should help over time. They’ll need time to mesh but having the talent against some of the best linemen and running backs that the Big Ten has to offer is a major step in the right direction.

Unless Tagovailoa absolutely explodes this season, it’s unlikely that Maryland is there yet as an upper-echelon team in the Big Ten. Locksley is building something here, and any regression this season may make fans question his future with the program. This win total feels pretty accurate at 5.5, which makes that plus-money towards the under an intriguing play.

