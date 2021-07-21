2021 Miami Hurricanes Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

Miami Hurricanes Win Total

Miami Hurricanes Win Total: 9.5

Over: +125

Under: -145

Miami Hurricanes NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Miami Hurricanes NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +5000

Miami Hurricanes ACC Championship Odds

Miami Hurricanes ACC Championship Odds: +1000

Clemson: -900

North Carolina: +1000

Miami: +1000

Louisville: +3000

Boston College: +3000

NC State: +5000

Virginia Tech: +5000

Wake Forest: +5000

Pittsburgh: +6000

Florida State: +6000

Virginia: +10000

Georgia Tech: +10000

Syracuse: +25000

Duke: +25000

Miami Hurricanes Betting Trends, News and Notes

The Hurricanes were an offensive machine last season, led by quarterback D’Eriq King. He exercised his option to return for one final season thanks to a COVID-19 exception, and expectations are high for King and the rest of the offense in 2021.

King enters the season as one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy after passing for 2,686 yards with 23 touchdowns and adding another 536 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He thrived in the new system installed by offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, who implemented an up-tempo, spread approach.

King is still recovering from a torn ACL, but the offense has the potential to be even better if he can return to form. They are returning the vast majority of their starters on both sides of the ball – they lost only two players from last year’s starting 22 – including three running backs who all averaged at least 4.0 yards per carry last season. Cam’ron Harris led the group with 5.1 yards per carry and 11 total touchdowns, and he also chipped in 11 receptions out of the backfield.

Last year’s leading receiver Mike Harley is also back in the fold. He finished with 57 catches and 799 yards last season, and he’s within striking distance of the school records in both departments. He’ll be joined by Charleston Rambo, who will play his senior season with the Hurricanes after transferring from Oklahoma. Rambo has averaged 15.5 yards per reception for his career, so he’s a legitimate big-play threat.

The biggest questions for the Hurricanes come on the defensive side of the ball. They lost three defensive ends to the NFL – including first-rounder Gregory Rousseau – and the potential replacements have just two combined games of experience as starters. Luckily, the team did land a five-star defensive lineman in Leonard Taylor, who was the gem of a recruiting class that finished 11th in the nation per 247Sports.

The team also forgo replacing defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who left the organization to become the linebacker coach at LSU. Head coach Manny Diaz will take over the defensive play-calling responsibilities, and if he can improve a unit that ranked 68th in defensive points per drive last season, the Hurricanes will have a chance to contend in 2021. They will have to deal with the juggernaut known as the Clemson Tigers to win the ACC, but they aren’t scheduled to meet in the regular season this year. Their biggest test will come in the first week of the season against the Alabama Crimson Tide, who enter the year as the No. 1 team in the nation.

