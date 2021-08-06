2021 Michigan State Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under

Michigan State Spartans Win Total

Michigan State Spartans Win Total: 4.5

Over: -120

Under: +100

Michigan State Spartans NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Michigan State Spartans NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +20000

Michigan State Spartans BIG Ten Championship Odds

Michigan State Spartans Big Ten Championship Odds: +10000

Big Ten Championship Odds – Aug 6, 2021

Ohio State: -220

Wisconsin: +600

Penn State: +900

Iowa: +900

Indiana: +2000

Michigan: +2500

Minnesota: +3000

Nebraska: +4000

Northwestern: +5000

Michigan State: +10000

Purdue: +10000

Maryland: +10000

Illinois: +25000

Michigan State Spartans Betting Trends, News and Notes

Michigan State is still collecting itself after the departure of Mike Dantonio in 2019, their all-time winningest head coach after 13 seasons with 12 bowl appearances. Enter Mel Tucker, whose coaching career spans back to 1997 when he was a graduate assistant for the Spartans under Nick Saban and has now come full circle to become the heir to the Dantonio throne. His first season wasn’t the best start, going 2-5 and suffering a season-opening loss to Rutgers on their home turf, but a win over #11 Northwestern and a mammoth rivalry win at #13 Michigan will do Tucker plenty to win over the Sparty faithful for the foreseeable future.

The offense was the Achilles heel of this Michigan State team in 2020, as they ranked dead last in both yards and points per game in the Big Ten. With last year’s starter Rocky Lombardi transferring out to Northern Illinois after being benched following a drubbing at the hands of Indiana, it’s now a quarterback battle between Payton Thorne – Lombardi’s 2020 replacement – and Temple graduate transfer Anthony Russo. Tucker refuses to tip who will be the starter, and it’s anyone’s best guess with Thorne’s numbers being more mediocre than Russo’s but likely having a better grasp of the system that Tucker likes to run.

Similar to Purdue, picking the right quarterback here will be the key to this program’s success. The defense was lackluster a season ago, but Tucker has made good use of the transfer portal to bolster some positions. The additions of defensive end Drew Jordan from Duke, cornerback Kendell Brooks from D-II’s North Greenville, and linebacker Tank Brown from Minnesota should help aid a defense that allowed 38 or more points in four of their seven games a year ago. Michigan State is certainly building something long-term in Lansing, but it still feels like a transition period for the program, and it’s difficult to pinpoint five wins on this schedule to get them over this number.

