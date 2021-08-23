2021 Minnesota Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

Minnesota Golden Gophers Win Total

Minnesota Golden Gophers Win Total 7:

Over: -110

Under: -110

Minnesota Golden Gophers NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Minnesota Golden Gophers NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +25000

Minnesota Golden Gophers Big 10 Championship Odds

Minnesota Golden Gophers Big 10 Championship Odds: +3000

Ohio State -220

Wisconsin +600

Penn State +900

Iowa +900

Indiana +2000

Michigan +2500

Minnesota +3000

Nebraska +4000

Northwestern +5000

Michigan State +10000

Purdue +10000

Maryland +10000

Illinois +25000

Minnesota Golden Gophers Betting Trends, News and Notes

After three successful seasons, two of which included a bowl game, the post-Rashod Bateman era gets underway for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Bateman’s production will be hard to replace. Still, with quarterback Tanner Morgan and running back Mohamed Ibrahim returning for another season, the Golden Gophers’ offense will compete with some of the best in the Big Ten.

The Golden Gophers defense let them down in 2020. Minnesota allowed an average of 30.1 points and 415.9 yards per game last season, 207.1 of which came on the ground, which was the third-worst mark in the Big Ten. Clemson transfer Nyles Pinckney fills an immediate need on the defensive line as the Golden Gophers have to get better at stopping the run against the power backs in the Big Ten.

If not for two missed kicks in overtime last season, the Golden Gophers could have finished 5-2 and headed to their third straight bowl game. Instead, Minnesota kickers missed a point-after attempt and field goal to drop both games, finishing the season 3-4. Not to overstate the importance of a kicker, but the Golden Gophers need more stability at the position after having three different players kick for points last season and no one attempt a field goal outside of 39 yards.

Continuity will be a theme that will help P.J. Fleck propel his team back to a bowl game in 2021 as the Golden Gophers return 10 of 11 starters on both sides of the ball. The Golden Gophers kick off the season against fourth-ranked Ohio State and then don’t see another preseason top-25 ranked team until the final three weeks. At which point, the Golden Gophers could find themselves as the higher-ranked team.

