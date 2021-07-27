2021 Mississippi Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over-Under

Mississippi Rebels Win Total

Mississippi Rebels Win Total 7.5:

Over: -110

Under: -110

Mississippi Betting Trends, News and Notes

The Ole Miss Rebels head into the second year of the Lane Kiffin era after finishing 5-5 on the season. Their opening win total was set at 5.5 but was revised to four after the SEC settled on a conference-only schedule due to the global pandemic. That resulted in a push because their 26-20 bowl game victory over Indiana does not count towards their regular-season record. This time around, bookmakers have set their win total at 7.5 games. But are the Rebels ready to take that next step? Let’s take a look as we preview their 2021 season.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly has released the returning production for every FBS team that played during 2020, and he projects Ole Miss to bring back 81% of its production this season. That’s actually the highest returning production of any SEC team. The Rebels will return four of their five starters on the offensive line. They’ll also have junior quarterback Matt Corral, who completed 231 of 326 attempts while throwing 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Corral is also a dual-threat quarterback as his 506 rushing yards, and four touchdowns were second behind the Rebels’ more traditional rusher Jerrion Ealy, who finished with 745 rushing yards on 147 carries and nine rushing touchdowns.

Regarding the other skill positions, the Rebels will be searching for some pass-catchers to replace WR Elijah Moore and TE Kenny Yeboah, who moved on to the NFL as undrafted free agents with the Jets. Moore accounted for 1,193 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, while Yeboah was a reliable outlet for Corral with 524 receiving yards, six touchdowns, and 19.4 yards per reception. Two players who can fill that void are wide receivers Jonathan Mingo and Braylon Sanders, who combined 755 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. However, keep an eye on junior receiver Dontario Drummond as he might be the most talented in the group after finishing with 417 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Defense is where the Rebels will need to make their biggest stride. The good news is they can’t do much worse than last season after finishing second-to-last in the country in total defense and allowing 519 yards and 38 points per game. Ole Miss struggled mightily in three areas: pressuring the quarterback, stopping the run, and getting off the field on third down. Those three deficiencies led to a vicious cycle of their defense growing tired on the field — leading to more points allowed.

That’s largely why Kiffin will be bringing in a recruiting class that’s heavily concentrated on the defensive side of the ball. In fact, his recruiting class was ranked in the top-20, so expect to see some blue-chippers play an immediate role within the team. You can also add junior college transfers Isaiah Iton and Jamond Gordon as part of the new arrivals. Both players could end up starting alongside Tariqious Tisdale on the defensive line. Sam Williams will be back at the linebacker position after leading the team with four sacks last season. However, the team will need to replace one of their leading tacklers in Jacquez Jones, who transferred to Kentucky. That vacancy, along with really the entire secondary, is where I’d expect to see plenty of competition for starting jobs.

Between the newcomers and the 2021 signing class, Ole Miss will have up to 26 defensive backs on their roster this season. That added competition should help bring the best out of their senior cornerback, Keidron Smith. The other starting cornerback position should still be up for grabs, but it’s a position where the Rebels will have enough bodies to fill. The secondary will also be strengthened with Otis Reese fully cleared to play this season. After transferring from Georgia, Reese wasn’t cleared to play until November. He did show what he could bring to the table in just three games as he racked up 24 tackles and one interception during that span.

The key takeaway here is that Ole Miss should have plenty of depth in their secondary to make a quantum leap defensively.

The Rebels will play all four non-conference games at home this year, beginning with Louisville, Austin Peay, Tulane, and Liberty in November. Their conference schedule will include home games against Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt with away games at Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, and Mississippi State. I don’t think it’s a stretch to say they can go undefeated in the non-conference part of their schedule with all four games at home. Should that happen, they would need four wins in conference play to go over the win total. In other words, they’d need to go 2-2 both at home and on the road in the SEC to get it done. I think that’s very doable as I like their chances in the games against Tennessee and Mississippi State or the road. The game against Vanderbilt should end up in the win column, and the Rebels’ best chance at a second conference home victory should either be against Arkansas and LSU. The Ole Miss offense should be fine. But look for their biggest improvement to come on the defensive side of the ball.

As a result, I think it’s worth a look to play their win total over 7.5.

