2021 Nebraska Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under

Nebraska Cornhuskers Win Total

Nebraska Cornhuskers Win Total: 6

Over: -120

Under: +100

Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +20000

Nebraska Cornhuskers BIG Ten Championship Odds

Nebraska Cornhuskers Big 10 Championship Odds: +4000

Big 10 Championship Odds – August 12, 2021

Ohio State: -220

Wisconsin: +600

Penn State: +900

Iowa: +900

Indiana: +2000

Michigan: +2500

Minnesota: +3000

Nebraska: +4000

Northwestern: +5000

Michigan State: +10000

Purdue: +10000

Maryland: +10000

Illinois: +25000

Nebraska Cornhuskers Betting Trends, News and Notes

After a remarkable 13-0 season with Central Florida back in 2017 prior to taking the Nebraska job, head coach Scott Frost has struggled to get the plane off the runway in Lincoln with three straight seasons of sub-.500 records. After being stuck in limbo between two quarterbacks last season in Luke McCaffrey and Adrian Martinez, Frost will have to game plan around the latter following McCaffrey’s transfer to Rice this past offseason. This means that it will continue to be a run-heavy offense since Martinez led the team in rushing attempts and rushing yardage a season ago. To break out of the middle of the pack in the Big 10, the Cornhuskers will have to become a bit more of a threat in the passing game. Nebraska ranked just 11th in the conference with 190.1 passing yards per game, and Martinez becoming a solid dual-option quarterback may be the way this offense could explode.

As for the defense, five seniors have chosen to return on this side of the ball, which shows that there should be nothing but an improvement from this unit. The defense struggled to force turnovers last season and was a massive setback in their chances to win football games. Nebraska ranks 122nd out of 127 teams in turnover margin at a lowly -1.4, an average that puts you at a significant disadvantage in ball games when you are forking over more than an extra possession per game to your opponent. If the defense can help move the needle closer to zero on that number, the Cornhuskers can sneak into that upper echelon of the Big 10.

The threat of a passing game and an ability to force turnovers will do wonders for Nebraska in close games or when looking to come from behind, but it’s easier said than done. If you believe Scott Frost can get these aspects improved, expect the Cornhuskers to surprise and get over this total.

