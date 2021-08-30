2021 North Carolina State Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under

2021 North Carolina State Wolfpack Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under

North Carolina State Wolfpack Win Total

North Carolina State Wolfpack Win Total: 6.5

Over: -105

Under: -115

North Carolina State Wolfpack NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

North Carolina State Wolfpack NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +25000

North Carolina State Wolfpack ACC Championship Odds

North Carolina State Wolfpack ACC Championship Odds: +5000

ACC Championship Odds – August 26, 2021

Clemson -900

North Carolina +1000

Miami Florida +1000

Louisville +3000

Boston College +3000

NC State +5000

Virginia Tech +5000

Wake Forest +5000

Pittsburgh +6000

Florida State +6000

Virginia +10000

Georgia Tech +10000

Syracuse +25000

Duke +25000

North Carolina State Wolfpack Betting Trends, News and Notes

Head coach Dave Doeren brought the Wolfpack back to its winning ways in 2020 following a disappointing 4-8 campaign two seasons ago. North Carolina State boasted an 8-4 record with two wins over ranked opponents in 2020 and looks to again be a formidable foe this year. Quarterback Bailey Hockman, last season’s leading passer, left for Middle Tennessee State, and the void will have to be filled by Devin Leary. Leary appeared in four games last season and was quite efficient with a 60 percent competition rate for eight touchdowns and just two interceptions. The return at plenty of skill positions will be beneficial for Leary to make that step into the starting role. Per The News & Observer, the quarterback stated, “I mean, Coach always said, just be the point guard of the team, distribute the ball, make everyone else make the plays for you,” Leary said. “Being able to have everyone back is very helpful.”

The run game was the concern for the Wolfpack in 2020, but with the rushing tandem of Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person Jr. returning to the program, this should only improve. A better ground game will also help Leary’s progression within the offense and give him some openings to returns Emeka Emezie, Thayer Thomas, and Devin Carter – the top three wide receivers on the team last season.

North Carolina State returns nearly all of its production and talent from last season, which leaves reason to be excited within the Wolfpack fanbase. Leary has proven that he can protect the football while producing solid drives and point outputs, which bodes well for the transition at the quarterback position. Take the over and expect Dave Doeren to produce his third nine-win season in Raleigh.

