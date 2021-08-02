2021 Oklahoma State Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

Oklahoma State Cowboys Win Total

Oklahoma State Cowboys Win Total 7.5:

Over: -105

Under: -115

Oklahoma State Cowboys NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Oklahoma State Cowboys NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +10000

Oklahoma State Cowboys Big 12 Championship Odds

Oklahoma State Cowboys Big 12 Championship Odds: +1200

Oklahoma -170

Iowa State +250

Oklahoma State +1200

Texas +1200

TCU +1200

West Virginia +2500

Kansas State +5000

Baylor +5000

Texas Tech +10000

Kansas +25000

Oklahoma State Cowboys Betting Trends, News and Notes

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will look a little different this season after the departure of some key pieces this offseason. That will impact their ability to compete with other Big 12 teams who enter the 2021 season with improved rosters.

Former NCAA leading rusher, Chuba Hubbard, was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round of the NFL draft, leaving a hole in the Cowboys’ backfield. We expect a running back by committee approach from Mike Gundy as they work in three-star recruit Jaden Nixon and continue to feed the ball to seniors LD Brown and Dezmon Jackson. Hubbard’s departure is far from the only loss on offense, though. Leading receiver Tylan Wallace was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens. Second top-receiver Dillon Stoner signed as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys’ fourth-leading receiver was a graduate transfer to South Dakota State, leaving the team with 125 receptions and 1,724 receiving yards to replace from last year’s roster. There are several options at wideout for the Cowboys, but getting up to game pace of the Big 12 will come with some challenges.

The Cowboys’ success this season is impacted by a daunting schedule. Oklahoma State will travel to play Boise State, Texas, Iowa State, West Virginia, and Texas Tech while facing Big 12 chalk Oklahoma at home in the Bedlam Series. There’s also a TCU matchup sandwiched between road games against West Virginia and Texas Tech that plays like an absolute flat spot, making the 7.5 win total an ambitious target.

