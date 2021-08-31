2021 Oregon State Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

Oregon State Beavers Win Total

Oregon State Beavers Win Total 4.5:

Over: -135

Under: +115

Oregon State Beavers NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Oregon State Beavers NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +50000

Oregon State Beavers Pac 12 Championship Odds

Oregon State Beavers Pac 12 Championship Odds: +6000

Oregon +250

Washington +350

Arizona State +400

USC +400

Utah +600

UCLA +1200

Washington State +4000

California +5000

Stanford +5000

Colorado +6000

Oregon State +6000

Arizona +10000

Oregon State Beavers Betting Trends, News and Notes

Colorado transfer Sam Noyer will lead the Oregon State Beavers into the 2021 football season. Noyer helped the Buffaloes exceed expectations in 2020, and head coach Jonathan Smith will be hoping for a similar result for the Beavers in 2021.

One of the primary obstacles impacting Noyer’s success will be overcoming the shortcomings of the Beavers’ defense. Oregon State has finished with a bottom-three defense in the Pac 12 in five of the last six seasons. They’ve lost starters on the defensive line and secondary, leaving them susceptible to aerial attacks in the pass-heavy Pac 12. The Beavers will have to work with what they have after failing to crack the top-100 recruiting classes of 2021.

Winning battles will be easier on the offensive side of the ball, although the Beavers still have some gaps to fill. Leading rusher Jermar Jefferson was drafted by the Detroit Lions and will be replaced by B.J. Baylor. Baylor will have some empty gaps to hit this season as the Beavers return their entire starting line from last season, which helped facilitate Jefferson’s 6.5 yards per carry last season. Noyer has a stable of reliable receivers. Oregon State is returning most of their receiving corps and features six pass-catchers with more than 100 receiving yards and averaged more than 10.0 yards per reception last season.

Offense won’t be an issue for the Beavers, but their defense will need to find a way to be better in 2021. Oregon State has some winnable road games and should make it over their projected 4.5 wins this season. Finishing 6-6 and sneaking into a bowl game isn’t out of the question, but high-scoring games will be a familiar trend for the Beavers.

