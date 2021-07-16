2021 Oregon Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under

Oregon Ducks Win Total

Oregon Ducks Tide Win Total 9

Over: -110

Under: -110

Oregon Ducks NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Oregon Ducks NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +5000

Oregon Ducks PAC 12 Championship Odds

Oregon Ducks PAC 12 Championship Odds: +230

PAC-12 Championship Odds – July 12, 2021

Oregon: +230

Washington: +350

Arizona State: +400

USC: +400

Utah: +600

UCLA: +1400

Washington State: +4000

California: +5000

Stanford: +5000

Colorado: +6000

Oregon State: +6000

Arizona: +10000

Oregon Ducks Betting Trends, News and Notes

Despite a COVID-19 shorten season in 2020, the Oregon Ducks repeated at PAC-12 champs, posting a 4-2 record and defeating USC for the PAC 12 crown. The Ducks made an appearance in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl, losing to Iowa State 34-17.

The team is currently third in recruiting, with commitments from two five-stars, quarterback Ty Thompson and offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia. Under head coach Mario Cristobal, the Ducks are 35-25, winning the Rose Bowl in 2019.

Losing five starters to the NFL draft this year, including offensive tackle Penei Sewell, safeties Jevon Holland and Brady Breeze, and cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir and Thomas Graham Jr., it was the first time since 2015 Oregon produced five or more picks.

Known for their up-tempo pace, the Ducks were fourth in offensive points per game, scoring 31.3 points on average, only allowing 28.3 points per game, good for sixth in the PAC-12.

On offense, expect graduate transfer Anthony Brown to take over play-calling duties full-time and should benefit with senior wide receivers Jaylon Redd and Johnny Johnson returning for the 2021 campaign. Junior running back CJ Verdell should shoulder most of the carries again this season. Starting in five games, Verdell ran for 285 yards with three touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

With four of the five NFL draft picks on the defensive side of the ball, it appears the Ducks will look to leverage their previous recruiting classes to fill the void. Keep an eye on cornerback Mykael Wright, who looks to have a breakout season. In the 2020 season, he recorded 23 tackles, 18 of which were solo. Wright also spends time on special teams, running for 270 yards on 14 kickoff attempts.

Oregon’s first test of the season looks to be an early preview of the college football playoffs against Ohio State on Sept. 11, followed by meetings at Stanford on Oct. 2, UCLA on Oct. 23, and Washington on Nov. 6.

The Ducks are primed to sit atop of the PAC-12 North standings and could easily insert themselves into the College Football Playoff conversation with an early win over Ohio State. Keep an eye on the offensive production led by the graduate transfer Brown.

