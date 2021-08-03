2021 Penn State Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

Penn State Nittany Lions Win Total

Penn State Nittany Lions Win Total: 9.0

Over: +125

Under: -145

Penn State Nittany Lions NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Penn State Nittany Lions NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +8000

Penn State Nittany Lions Big Ten Championship Odds

Penn State Nittany Lions Big Ten Championship Odds: +900

Ohio State: -220

Wisconsin: +600

Penn State: +900

Iowa: +900

Indiana: +2000

Michigan: +2500

Minnesota: +3000

Nebraska: +4000

Northwestern: +5000

Michigan State: +10000

Purdue: +10000

Maryland: +10000

Illinois: +25000

Penn State Nittany Betting Trends, News and Notes

Penn State got off to a disastrous start last season. They dropped each of their first five games, which guaranteed them a losing season. It was their first losing season under head coach James Franklin, who took over in 2014.

That said, there are reasons for optimism in 2021. For starters, the team entered last year ranked No. 7 nationally, so talent isn’t an issue. They also finished the season by winning their last four games.

The Nittany Lions also got a big coaching upgrade for this season. Mike Yurcich will take over as offensive coordinator after Texas overhauled their coaching staff. Texas ranked eighth in the nation in points per game last season, and his previous offenses at Oklahoma State have also been among the best in the country. Overall, his teams have scored more than 40 points in roughly half his games as offensive coordinator. The guy knows how to put points on the scoreboard.

His first job will be fixing a Nittany Lions’ passing game that was subpar last season. Quarterback Sean Clifford threw nine picks – tied for the most in the conference – and they ranked No. 12 in Big 10 in turnovers overall. They also ranked just seventh in the conference in yards per play.

Clifford did improve as the season progressed, totaling just one interception with five touchdowns over his final four games. He also led the Nittany Lions to an 11-2 record in 2019, and he averaged 8.8 adjusted yards per attempt. Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields described Yurcich’s system as “quarterback friendly,” so he should improve in 2021.

The rest of the offense is solid. The team returns three of their top four running backs from last season, including leading rusher Keyvone Lee. Noah Cain is also expected to be in the mix after suffering a season-ending injury in his first game last season.

At receiver, Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington will be back after combining for 88 catches, 1,343 yards, and 14 touchdowns last season.

The bigger questions are on the defensive side of the ball. Only one starter from the front seven returns in 2021, so some new players will be asked to step up. They hit the transfer portal to try and fill those voids, landing defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo from Duke and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie from Temple. They also signed a four-star defensive lineman in Davon Townley, one of the biggest prizes in their recruiting class that ranked No. 21 nationally.

Luckily, the secondary should be a strength. They added three four-star recruits – two safeties and a cornerback – to a group that already has tons of talent. Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields and safety Jaquan Brisker elected to return to Penn State instead of entering the NFL Draft. Castro-Fields was an honorable mention for the All-Big 10 Team despite playing just three games, while Brisker ranked third on the team in tackles and first in pass breakups.

This team has the talent to be better next season, but they will have to navigate a brutal schedule. They have conference matchups vs. Ohio State, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Iowa, and they have a tough non-conference matchup vs. Auburn. Overall, asking this team to win more than nine games might be too much.

