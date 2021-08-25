2021 Pittsburgh Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under

2021 Pittsburgh Panthers Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under

Pittsburgh Panthers Win Total

Pittsburgh Panthers Win Total: 7

Over: -120

Under: +100

Find comprehensive college football season win totals at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Pittsburgh Panthers NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Pittsburgh Panthers NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +10000

Pittsburgh Panthers ACC Championship Odds

Pittsburgh panthers ACC Championship Odds: +6000

ACC Championship Odds – July 17, 2021

Clemson -900

North Carolina +1000

Miami Florida +1000

Louisville +3000

Boston College +3000

NC State +5000

Virginia Tech +5000

Wake Forest +5000

Pittsburgh +6000

Florida State +6000

Virginia +10000

Georgia Tech +10000

Syracuse +25000

Duke +25000

Pittsburgh Panthers Betting Trends, News and Notes

Another good, not great season under head coach Pat Narduzzi who is entering his seventh season at the helm for Pittsburgh after a fifth season with a record of .500 or better. A blazing 3-0 start, including a win over ranked Louisville, got them as high as 21st in the AP Polls until a crumbling streak of four consecutive losses stripped any hope of a memorable season for the Panthers. They finished the season strong, winning three of their final four games to finish a solid 6-5, good for third in the Coastal Division.

As for the 2021 season, quarterback Kenny Pickett’s return means expectations will return too. This will be Pickett’s fifth season within the program and brings an experienced and stable production level to the most important position. The Panthers also return starting running back Vincent Davis who’s role will be crucial to Pitt’s success this season. The Panthers were woeful at rushing last season, averaging just 120.1 yards per game, good for 13th in the ACC. If backfield mate A.J. Davis can stay healthy in his final season at Pitt as a change-of-pace back, this rushing combo could help bolster an otherwise mediocre offense.

The catalyst for this Pitt team will be a stout, hard-nosed defense that is sure to continue its dominance in 2021. The Panthers ranked third in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game last season and were third in the ACC in points per game allowed and will keep them in plenty of ball games this year. If this unit can continue to win the line of scrimmage and cause problems for opposing offenses, Pitt will have a successful 2021. Although Pitt has to play three ranked opponents in Clemson, Miami, and North Carolina, they will be home for all three of those games. Early season matchups against Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Western Michigan are clear cupcakes that should add to the win total at the season’s end. Look towards the over here with favorable scheduling for Pitt.

Think the Panthers can contend in the ACC? Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.