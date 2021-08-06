2021 Purdue Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under

Purdue Boilermakers Win Total

Purdue Boilermakers Win Total: 5

Over: -120

Under: +100

Purdue Boilermakers NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Purdue Boilermakers NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +20000

Purdue Boilermakers BIG Ten Championship Odds

Purdue Boilermakers Big Ten Championship Odds: +10000

Big Ten Championship Odds – July 17, 2021

Ohio State: -220

Wisconsin: +600

Penn State: +900

Iowa: +900

Indiana: +2000

Michigan: +2500

Minnesota: +3000

Nebraska: +4000

Northwestern: +5000

Michigan State: +10000

Purdue: +10000

Maryland: +10000

Illinois: +25000

Purdue Boilermakers Betting Trends, News and Notes

With just two winning seasons and two bowl wins in 13 years, Purdue hasn’t exactly been a strong team within the Big Ten in recent memory. Head coach Jeff Brohm is entering his fifth season at the helm, and with a 19-25 record at the program, another poor season will put Brohm’s future West Lafayette in jeopardy. But, even after a 2-4 record, there is plenty to build on from last season’s effort. Three of the team’s four losses came in one-possession games, including a loss to #23 Northwestern that came down to the final possession. Add in a win over Iowa, and the Boilermakers have a good amount to be proud of from last year.

No one relied on one dimension of their offense more than Purdue in 2020. Brohm’s game plan was a total air raid as they lapped the Big Ten field with 309 passing yards per game, 45 yards more than Maryland in second. Fifth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell had a strong first three games for Purdue with a 64.7 completion percentage, 916 yards, seven touchdowns, and just two interceptions. Season-ending foot surgery after those three games was a brutal blow for the Boilermaker offense, but sophomore Jack Plummer stepped in and one-upped nearly all of O’Connell’s numbers in his three starts. The backup racked up a 71 completion percentage, 938 yards, eight touchdowns, and two picks.

Throw UCLA transfer, Austin Burton into the mix, and this is a competitive quarterback room. With nine starters back, whomever Brohm chooses to lead the offense will have an experienced group that could be a seriously underrated unit within the conference. As for the defense, it will be a group effort between three co-defensive coordinators to right the ship on a defense that allowed 254.2 passing yards per game last season, the third-worst in the conference. Any improvement on that this season will help this team content in the upper echelon of the conference.

