2021 South Carolina Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

South Carolina Gamecocks Win Total

South Carolina Gamecocks Win Total 4:

Over: +125

Under: -145

Find comprehensive college football season win totals at Fanduel Sportsbook.

South Carolina Gamecocks NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

South Carolina Gamecocks NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +25000

South Carolina Gamecocks SEC Championship Odds

South Carolina Gamecocks SEC Championship Odds: +15000

Alabama -160

Georgia +190

Texas A&M +1200

Florida +1800

LSU +2500

Mississippi +3000

Missouri +4000

Auburn +5000

Kentucky +6000

Tennessee +10000

Mississippi State +10000

South Carolina +15000

Vanderbilt +25000

Arkansas +25000

South Carolina Gamecocks Betting Trends, News and Notes

There’s no competing in any division, let alone the SEC, without a quality quarterback under center. That could make for another interesting year for the South Carolina Gamecocks now that starter Luke Doty could miss the start of the season with a foot injury.

The dual-threat quarterback is light on experience coming into the season, throwing 71 pass attempts and rushing the ball 41 times, but was the most experienced quarterback on the Gamecocks roster. With Doty’s participation in question for the start of the season, that could mean a bigger platform for running backs. The problem is that lead rusher, Kevin Harris, is dealing with his own injury after having a minor procedure on his back this offseason. Deshaun Fenwick transferred to Oregon State, leaving South Carolina thin at another crucial offensive position to start the year.

Worse, the Gamecocks lost their two best defenders from last season. The Los Angeles Rams drafted linebacker Ernest Jones, and Jammie Robinson transferred to Florida State. Starters Keir Thomas and Johnny Dixon also transferred out of South Carolina, leaving a program that struggled with defending in worse shape this season.

The under on their low win total has been bought up to -145, indicating that the betting market doesn’t have much faith in South Carolina’s chances this season. This team needs Doty and Harris at 100%, and even when they get there, the Gamecocks don’t have the firepower to keep up. This season is going to be a slog.

Think they can go all the way? for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!