2021 Stanford Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

Stanford Cardinal Win Total

Stanford Cardinal Win Total 4:

Over: -110

Under: -110

Stanford Cardinal NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Stanford Cardinal NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +20000

Stanford Cardinal Pac 12 Championship Odds

Stanford Cardinal Pac 12 Championship Odds: +5000

Oregon +250

Washington +350

Arizona State +400

USC +400

Utah +600

UCLA +1200

Washington State +4000

California +5000

Stanford +5000

Colorado +6000

Oregon State +6000

Arizona +10000

Stanford Cardinal Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Stanford Cardinal rebounded in 2020 after a disappointing 2019 season. Stanford should expect regression again in 2021 after losing key pieces from last year’s team that finished 4-2 in the abbreviated Pac 12 season. The Cardinal saw five players get drafted to NFL teams, leaving big holes on offense that won’t be easily filled.

Starting quarterback Davis Mills was drafted by the Houston Texans, creating a quarterback void that has not yet been filled. Jack West and Tanner McKee continue the battle for starter’s reps with no clear-cut favorite for who will be behind center in Stanford’s opener against Kansas State. The bigger issue may be protecting whoever ends up starting at quarterback. Offensive tackle Walker Little and center Drew Dalman were drafted into the NFL, leaving Stanford vulnerable on the offensive line. The recruiting class of 2021 features only two four-star recruits, both of whom are defensive ends, leaving the Cardinal short on immediate impact players on offense.

There are similar holes to replace defensively. Stanford lost two of their top three tacklers from 2020, not including two-time All-Pac 12 player Paulson Adebo who was drafted by the New Orleans Saints after sitting out last season. The gaps on defense are less worrisome but still can’t be overlooked heading into a daunting schedule.

The challenging part about the Stanford rebuilding phase is that they have an unrelenting schedule. Entering the season, the Cardinal have six matchups with top-25 ranked teams. That doesn’t afford a huge margin of error for a developing squad. Stanford will learn some hard lessons this season, and getting over their low win total may be out of the question.

