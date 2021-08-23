2021 Syracuse Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under

2021 Syracuse Orange Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under

Syracuse Orange Win Total

Syracuse Orange Win Total: 3.5

Over: +100

Under: -120

Find comprehensive college football season win totals at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Syracuse Orange NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Syracuse Orange NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +25000

Syracuse Orange ACC Championship Odds

Syracuse Orange ACC Championship Odds: +25000

ACC Championship Odds – July 17, 2021

Clemson -900

North Carolina +1000

Miami Florida +1000

Louisville +3000

Boston College +3000

NC State +5000

Virginia Tech +5000

Wake Forest +5000

Pittsburgh +6000

Florida State +6000

Virginia +10000

Georgia Tech +10000

Syracuse +25000

Duke +25000

Syracuse Orange Betting Trends, News and Notes

It was a disappointing 2020 season for Syracuse that concluded with a 1-10 record and a basement finish in the ACC standings. It tied the 2005 season for the worst record in school history, which means there is nowhere to go but up for the Orange for the upcoming season. Coming in dead last by more than 100 yards in total yards per game within the conference while allowing 30 points in seven of ten matchups is an easy way to win just one game in a season. Head coach Dino Babers will look towards either returning quarterback Tommy Devito or Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader to help right the ship. Devito was solid across four games with 593 passing yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions, while Shrader played in ten games for the Bulldogs in his freshman season and posted 1,170 yards, eight touchdowns, and five picks. The onus will be on whomever Babers picks to lead the offense to make some improvement, as they will be on a short leash.

In defense, the Orange were abysmal by allowing 463.9 total yards per game, which ranked 112th out of 127 FBS schools in 2020. Combine a stagnant offense with a leaky defense, and you get a -14.9 average scoring margin, the worst in the conference, and a seat in the bottom 15 in the nation. For Syracuse to find a few victories and relevancy in the 2021-22 season, both sides of the football need to meet in the middle to help keep this team into games. And this may become a year where doing just that is a step in the right direction. Improvement may not come in the form of wins and rather in keeping games close, which makes this total feel right at a lowly 3.5.

Think the Orange can contend in the ACC? Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.