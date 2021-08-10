2021 TCU Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

TCU Horned Frogs Win Total

TCU Horned Frogs Win Total 7.5:

Over: -110

Under: -110

Find comprehensive college football season win totals at Fanduel Sportsbook.

TCU Horned Frogs NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

TCU Horned Frogs NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +20000

TCU Horned Frogs Big 12 Championship Odds

TCU Horned Frogs Big 12 Championship Odds: +1200

Oklahoma -170

Iowa State +250

Oklahoma State +1200

Texas +1200

TCU +1200

West Virginia +2500

Kansas State +5000

Baylor +5000

Texas Tech +10000

Kansas +25000

TCU Horned Frogs Betting Trends, News and Notes

The TCU Horned Frogs enter the Big 12 season with a 7.5 win total and +1200 odds to win the conference. Dual-threat quarterback Max Duggan leads the charge for the Horned Frogs and could see his stock rise in 2021. Duggan will lead a dynamic offense, but the Horned Frogs are a few steps behind some of the more notable Big 12 teams and should be on the outside looking in at the conference championship.

Duggan made major progress in his sophomore campaign. He saw his completion percentage jump to 60.8% from 53.4%, and his touchdown to interception ratio improved to 10:4 compared to 15:10 as a freshman. Chemistry won’t be an issue with the wide receivers, as Duggan will have all four of his top receivers from last year back in the lineup this fall. Duggan led the team in rushing yards last season but will have fewer opportunities with Zach Evans, and Daimarqua Foster expected to increase their workloads. Evans is a former five-star recruit and Foster a four-star recruit, leaving the Horned Frogs with a talented backfield. The tight end position is where the Horned Frogs are thin after losing Pro Wells and Artayvious Lynn to the NFL. Wells led the team in receiving touchdowns last season, and finding a new security blanket in the red zone will take time.

TCU’s biggest losses come on the defensive side of the ball. The Houston Texans drafted linebacker Garret Wallow, and his absence will be felt in every aspect of the defense. Wallow led the team with 90 total tackles, 25 more than the next closest player, and three forced fumbles last season while recording one pass deflection and three sacks. Trevon Moehrig was the top tackler in the Horned Frogs’ secondary last season and tied for second on the team with two interceptions and nine passes deflected. Moehrig was a second-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders, resulting in two gaping holes over two layers of TCU’s defense.

The Horned Frogs’ offense will accomplish big things in 2021, keeping them in nearly every game. If their defense doesn’t let them down, TCU could be a dark horse in the Big 12. Oklahoma and Iowa State are a class above TCU, making the conference championship a lofty target, but the Horned Frogs could surpass the 7.5 win total in the first nine weeks of the season.

Think they can go all the way? for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!