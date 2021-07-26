2021 Texas A&M Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over-Under

Texas A&M Aggies Win Total

Texas A&M Aggies Win Total 9.5:

Over: +125

Under: -150

Texas A&M Aggies NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Texas A&M Aggies NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +4000

Texas A&M Aggies SEC Championship Odds

Texas A&M Aggies SEC Championship Odds: +1200

Alabama: -160

Georgia: +190

Texas A&M: +1200

Florida: +1800

LSU: +3000

Mississippi: +3000

Missouri: +4000

Auburn: +5000

Kentucky: +6000

Mississippi State: +10000

Tennessee: +10000

South Carolina: +15000

Arkansas: +25000

Vanderbilt: +25000

Texas A&M Betting Trends, News and Notes

The Texas A&M Aggies are into year four of a 10-year deal with Jimbo Fisher. The school gave Fisher 75 million reasons to leave Tallahassee for College Station. One would expect that to come with a price, but the reality is that Fisher’s contract is fully guaranteed with no buyout provisions. Nonetheless, expectations of a national championship likely won’t disappear for many in Aggieland.

Last year, the Aggies came up just short in their quest for a College Football Playoff (CFP) berth after finishing fifth in the CFP rankings. Despite finishing the regular season at 8-1, they never quite made up enough ground after a 52-24 loss to Alabama in their second game of the season. While it would be fair to project A&M as a team on the rise in the conference and nationally, it’s important to note that it will be without the four-year starter, Kellen Mond, at the quarterback position. Mond was drafted 66th overall in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

According to ESPN’s Bill Connelly, who measures the returning production for all 127 FBS teams that played last year, A&M returns 60% of its total production with 46% on offense and 75% on defense. Mond was responsible for 97.5% of all of A&M’s passing yards last season, and that will be a big shoe to fill even though the Aggies return most of their receiving and rushing corps. The offensive line play will also be a concern as A&M will have to replace four starters. One position they won’t have to worry much about is the tight end. Jalen Wydermyer has already drawn some comparisons to Kyle Pitts following a stellar sophomore year.

Wydermyer has 953 yards and 12 touchdowns on 78 receptions through two seasons — those numbers crush what Pitts did in his first two seasons at Florida. Plus, he came in as a “big receiver” but has developed into one of the nation’s premier tight ends — sound like anyone you know? Also, Wydermyer and Pitts have similar builds. Pitts is one inch taller and about 10 pounds lighter, but both are very athletic tight ends.

Coming off a 506-yard, six-touchdown season with Texas A&M while leading the team in receptions, Wydermyer has to feel good about his draft prospects.

Defensively, the Aggies are in better shape despite losing their leading tackler and sack master in LB Buddy Johnson and DT Bobby Brown. Both players were selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. That still leaves nine of eleven defensive starters returning and 13 of their 15 leading tacklers from 2020.

However, the modern game of football is very reliant on the offense. And as a result, A&M’s success this season will likely revolve around how quickly its inexperienced offensive line and quarterback can be brought up to speed. There are some signs that they should be in good hands, whether it’s the redshirt freshman, Haynes King, or the redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada under center. Both players were neck and neck during the spring competition, but it’s important to note that King was QB2 last year behind Mond.

One thing that should be a positive for the team is that both players are also quite skilled in making plays with their feet.

If we look at the Aggies schedule, all four of their non-conference games against Kent State, Colorado, New Mexico, and Prairie View A&M will be at home. Their SEC games will include Missouri, Ole Miss, and LSU on the road, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Alabama, South Carolina, and Auburn at home. Let’s go ahead and give the Aggies four wins in nonconference play.

Can we really find more than two conference losses in their schedule? I’m willing to say no. If Texas A&M defeats either Ole Miss or LSU on the road, that should be enough to get them to 10 wins.

