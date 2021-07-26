2021 Texas Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

Texas Longhorns Win Total

Texas Longhorns Win Total 7.5:

Over: -125

Under: +105

Find comprehensive college football season win totals at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Texas Longhorns NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Texas Longhorns +8000 NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +800

Texas Longhorns Big 12 Championship Odds

Texas Longhorns Big 12 Championship Odds: +1200

Oklahoma -170

Iowa State +250

Oklahoma State +1200

Texas +1200

TCU +1200

West Virginia +2500

Kansas State +5000

Baylor +5000

Texas Tech +10000

Kansas +25000

Texas Longhorns Betting Trends, News and Notes

Tom Herman helped elevate the Texas Longhorns football program after a disappointing Charlie Strong tenure. The program is at another crossroads after Herman’s departure to the NFL and the hiring of Steve Sarkisian. That coincides with the departure of three-year starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger, drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, leaving the Longhorns with a few questions that need to be answered before their season opener on September 4.

Sarkisian has implemented his new system with the Longhorns but has yet to name a new starter under center. Sophomore Casey Thompson and freshman Hudson Card continue to split reps while Sarkisian sorts out who is the better option for his offense. One known factor is running back Bijan Robinson returns for another year after a successful freshman season. Robinson averaged 8.2 yards per carry, going north of 100 rushing yards in three of his final four games, averaging 130.5 rush yards per game over the span. The Longhorns quarterback situation may have a few question marks, but we know what we’re getting with Robinson.

Where the Longhorns struggled last season was on the defensive side of the ball. Texas gave up an average of 32.4 points per game in conference matchups, placing them in the bottom half of the division. Four of their top five tacklers are gone, as Juwan Mitchell transferred to the Tennessee Volunteers and Joseph Ossai, Chris Brown, and Caden Stern all started their professional careers. It will be up to first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Choate to get the defense ready in short order because there are some powerful offenses in the Big 12 that can expose a questionable Longhorns defense.

How quickly the team adapts without a few key pieces will go a long way in determining how successful the Longhorns season is. However, there are a few too many question marks to take the Longhorns seriously in the Big 12 this season.

