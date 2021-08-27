2021 UCLA Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under

2021 UCLA Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over-Under

UCLA Bruins Win Total

UCLA Bruins Win Total 7:

Over: -110

Under: -110

UCLA Bruins NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

UCLA Bruins NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +10000

UCLA Bruins PAC-12 Championship Odds

UCLA Bruins PAC 12 Championship Odds: +1200

PAC-12 Championship Odds

Oregon: +250

Washington: +350

Arizona State: +400

USC: +400

Utah: +600

UCLA: +1200

Washington State: +4000

California: +5000

Stanford: +5000

Colorado: +6000

Oregon State: +6000

Arizona: +10000

UCLA Bruins Betting Trends, News and Notes

The UCLA Bruins are entering the fourth year of the Chip Kelly era, and they’re still seeking their first winning season under his helm. Perhaps things are starting to turn around as the Bruins finished just one game under .500 last season after failing to win more than a third of their games in his first two years. This season’s win total is set at seven games, a slight increase from last year’s original mark of six games. Let’s take a look at the roster along with the upcoming schedule to assess how to play their 2021 win total.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly released the returning production for every FBS team played during 2020, and he projects the Bruins will return 91% of their production from last season. While that’s the second-highest mark in the country, their overall success will ultimately depend on the quality of their players.

Last season, we started to see some of Kelly’s offensive mind on display as the Bruins averaged 35 points per game. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson returns after already starting his previous three seasons. The Bruins also added redshirt freshman Ethan Garbers, who transferred in from Washington. At 6’3″, Garbers has good size and a big arm to get the ball down the field.

UCLA returns an entire offensive line that paved the way for a rushing attack that finished 12th in the FBS with 230.6 rushing yards per game. Although Demetric Felton moved on to the NFL after getting drafted in the sixth round, Brittain Brown might be even better. Brown averaged 6.6 yards per carry and also chipped in with four rushing touchdowns. Brown will be joined by Zach Charbonnet, who transferred in from Michigan. Charbonnet is two seasons removed from scoring 11 touchdowns and averaging 4.9 yards per carry with the Wolverines.

UCLA’s tight ends are more than just good blockers as they also play a key role in the passing game. Greg Dulcich returns after catching 26 passes for 517 yards and five touchdowns.

It’s no secret that Kelly’s offense will often rely on his quarterback’s ability to run the option. That’s what makes UCLA’s running game so potent. And while his wide receivers are often interchangeable, Kyle Phillips (two touchdowns/9.7 yards per catch) is a player who will likely get the bulk of the targets.

Defensively, there were certainly some positives for the Bruins to take away from last season. Their 23 sacks were the most in the Pac-12, yet they still managed to allow their opponents 35 points per game. They should still be able to get to the quarterback despite losing lineman Osa Odighizuwa to the NFL. At the linebacker position, Caleb Johnson led the team with 44 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Mitchell Agude (24 tackles/2.5 sacks) and Bo Calvert (28 tackles) will likely join him.

Getting off the field on third down was a major problem as they were ranked 102nd in the country in this spot. Although the secondary was responsible for nine of their 12 interceptions last year, they allowed 274.1 passing yards per game, putting them 113th out of 127 teams.

They’ll need to turn that around dramatically to take the next step as a football team. Hopefully, the defensive backs are already on campus. Per 247Sports, their 2021 recruiting class does little to address that deficiency.

This season, the Bruins will play 12 games, starting with three at home against Hawai’i, LSU, and Fresno State. I like their chances to go at least 2-1 in those games behind the play of a dominant offensive line. They’ll then have three of their next four games on the road against Stanford, Arizona, and Washington with a home date against Arizona State. After that, they’ll have three at home against Oregon, Colorado, and California, with two road contests against Utah and USC.

Those are certainly some tough games, but the key with UCLA is all four of their losses last season were by less than a touchdown. While sometimes that’s just the luck of the bounce, I think the program is trending in the right direction.

Kelly’s good enough that he can often outcoach his opponents. Had UCLA played a full schedule last year, I think they would’ve found their way to seven or eight wins. I think they’ll get that chance this season, so I’d look to play them over their win total.

