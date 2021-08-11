2021 USC Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under Trojans

2021 USC Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over-Under

USC Trojans Win Total

USC Trojans Win Total 8.5:

Over: +105

Under: -125

USC Trojans NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

USC Trojans NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +5000

USC Trojans PAC-12 Championship Odds

USC Trojans PAC 12 Championship Odds: +400

PAC-12 Championship Odds

Oregon: +250

Washington: +350

Arizona State: +400

USC: +400

Utah: +600

UCLA: +1200

Washington State: +4000

California: +5000

Stanford: +5000

Colorado: +6000

Oregon State: +6000

Arizona: +10000

USC Trojans Betting Trends, News and Notes

USC won all five regular-season games but lost 31-24 to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship. The loss dropped the Trojans to 1-2 in Pac-12 Championship games under head coach Clay Helton. Less than 24 hours following the loss, USC made a collective decision involving the athletics department, medical staff, players, and coaches to opt out of playing in a bowl game due to the pandemic. It’s difficult to judge the Trojans after a shortened season, but hopefully, we won’t have to worry about that problem this year as they’re due to play a 12-game slate. To fully assess how to attack their win total of 8.5 games, we’ll need to do a deep dive into their personnel in addition to who they will face in the upcoming season.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly released the returning production for every FBS team played during 2020, and he projects the Trojans will return 69% of their production from last season. That puts USC 67th in the country and 11in the Pac-12. Some might view this as a problem, but when you’re a school like USC that can attract some of the best talents in California, you can expect quite a few of your players to move on to the NFL. And when you have such a formidable recruiting pipeline, you have the potential to continue to maintain a high level of competition.

Kedon Slovis will be back under center for his third straight year as the starting quarterback. Though he was limited to just the six games in 2020, there was a bit of a dropoff in his year-over-year touchdown: interception ratio (from 30:9 to 17:7) and yards per completion (8.9 to 7.3). He’ll certainly look to bounce back and feature in all 12 games this season. As far as experience, his intangibles are something that you can’t really measure, so be careful if you’re going to count him out.

The offensive line will have four returning starters in Andrew Vorhees, Brett Neilon, Liam Jimmons, and Jalen McKenzie. All are redshirt seniors, and while that might seem like a good sign, the fact that you have so many returners might not be the best indication of talent.

Ostensibly, these players perhaps lacked the skillset to be selected in the early rounds of the NFL Draft.

One player that will be missing is their former left tackle, Alijah Vera-Tucker. Vera-Tucker was drafted in the first round with the 14th overall pick by the New York Jets. The Trojans could look to replace him with Jonah Monheim or Courtland Ford. Both players are redshirt freshmen, which should speak to the quality or lack thereof among USC’s more senior players. Ford and Monheim are already ahead on the depth chart of former four-star recruits like Frank Martin II and Jason Rodriguez. Martin is a redshirt senior, while Rodriguez is a redshirt sophomore.

The majority of the remaining linemen are three-star players from the 2020 and 2021 recruiting classes, and that’s a bit underwhelming if you’re a school of USC’s stature.

The Trojans are still deep at running back despite losing two four-star players in Stephen Carr and Markese Stepp, who transferred out. USC often rotated their backs last year, and neither of them got more touches than the redshirt senior Vavae Malepeai (54 carries). Malepeai also averaged 4.4 yards per carrying which were at least a half-yard better than Carr and Merkese. Look for junior Kenan Christon to move up the depth chart. He had only 10 carries last season but averaged seven yards per rush.

USC also dipped into the transfer portal to land Keaontay Ingram and Darwin Barlow. Ingram is a former four-star recruit who played three seasons at Texas and average 5.3 yards per carrying on 339 rushing attempts. He finished with 1,811 career yards on the ground and 11 rushing touchdowns. Barlow is a redshirt sophomore who played two seasons at TCU and averaged 5.9 yards per carry on 73 rushing attempts last season with four touchdowns. USC will welcome another four-star recruit in freshman Brandon Campbell from Texas.

At the receiver position, USC will need to replace Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns. St. Brown was selected in the fourth round by the Lions, while Vaughns went undrafted before signing with the Colts. Both players accounted for 46% of USC’s receiving yards. The good news for Trojans fans is that USC is essentially a factory for wide receivers. Drake London is still around after leading the team with 502 receiving yards. Redshirt sophomore Bru McCoy could step in after averaging 11.2 yards per catch on 21 receptions. Kyle Ford will hopefully make his debut after injuries hampered the five-star recruit. The redshirt sophomore is still looking for his first catch in a USC uniform.

The Trojans will also add three newcomers and three players from the transfer portal. Tahj Washington is a redshirt sophomore who joins the team from Memphis after averaging 17.3 yards per catch on 63 receptions. He’ll be joined by Jake Smith, who scored nine touchdowns and averaged 11.8 yards per catch in two seasons at Texas. Lastly, K.D. Nixon is a 5’8″ redshirt senior from Colorado who can play in the slot.

The freshmen class will include a four-star player in Kyron Ware-Hudson and two three-star players, Michael Jackson III and Joseph Manjack. Overall, USC should have more than 10 scholarship players at the wide receiver position, each bringing something a little different to the table. One thing about the Trojans is that if you’re good enough to play as a freshman, you’ll be given every chance to step onto the field.

With so much of their passing offense geared towards the wide receivers, the tight end position can, at times, be neglected. Nine catches were enough for Erik Krommenhoek to lead all the tight ends on the roster. He only finished with 59 yards in the six games but did manage to score two touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see how USC incorporates their new signings in Malcolm Epps and Michael Trigg. Both are former four-star players, but Epps is a redshirt junior transfer from Texas while Trigg will be a freshman. It would be a shame to add this quality of players and not utilize them in your offense. At this point, it’s more schematic than anything else, but there aren’t any indications of a change to their offensive philosophy.

USC’s interior line defense will undergo quite a changeover with tackles Brandon Pili injured for the season and Jay Toia transferring out of the program. When you combine that with the departures of Jay Tufele and Marlon Tuipulotu to the NFL, there’s not a ton of experience for the Trojans to call upon. Redshirt freshman Kobe Pepe played in only one game last season, but that’s one more than most of the remaining linemen. Even redshirt sophomore Ishmael Sopsher, who transferred from Alabama, has yet to play a single down in college.

Things are a bit more stable on the outside with both ends Nick Figueroa (3.5 sacks) and Tuli Tuipulotu (2 sacks) returning. Figueroa is a redshirt senior, while Tuipulotu is a sophomore. Unfortunately, the team also runs into depth problems behind the two edge defenders as they don’t have any players who played more than a handful of snaps at the position.

At linebacker, the Trojans will also face some issues regarding their depth. On the outside, junior Drake Jackson (2 sacks) and redshirt senior Hunter Echols (15 tackles) are the likely starters. Nonetheless, USC lost some upperclassmen, with Palaie Gaoteote IV and Abdul-Malik McClain transferring out. That means true freshmen like Colin Mobley, Raesjon Davis, or Korey Foreman could be forced into action earlier than expected.

USC has often lined up in a 3-4 scheme, and they’ll have both inside linebackers in Ralen Goforth and Kana’i Mauga back with the team. It also wouldn’t surprise me to see one of their true freshmen fill in as a backup in this role alongside Raymond Scott and Tuasivi Nomura.

The Trojans will need to replace Olaijah Griffin in the secondary, but they’ll return their other starting cornerback in Chris Steele (26 tackles, one interception). They’ll also have Isaac Taylor-Stuart and Dorian Hewett, who each have two years of experience. Overall, USC’s 2021 class will include eight players in the secondary, so it’s certainly an area within their defense that should be well-stocked. Two of those players are transfers, and they also added two four-star freshman recruits in Ceyair Wright and Prophet Brown.

At the safety position, the Trojans will be without Talanoa Hufanga, who was drafted by the 49ers following his junior year. Max Williams will also be unavailable after tearing his ACL during practice in April. At least one starting job could still be up for grabs even if Isaiah Paola-Mao (40 tackles, one interception) and Greg Johnson (15 tackles) have the inside track as redshirt seniors. Xavior Alford, who transferred from Texas, shouldn’t be overlooked either. What USC lacks in terms of experience, they’ll look to make up for it in recruiting as Rivals.com has its 2021 class ranked in the top-10.

The Trojans will play 12 games this season, bookended with home games against San Jose State and BYU. They’ll play another non-conference game on the road against Notre Dame. Their conference slate will include home games against Stanford, Oregon State, Utah, Arizona, and UCLA with away games against Washinton State, Colorado, Arizona State, and California.

USC will need to go at least 9-3 to eclipse its win total, but their away schedule is a bit daunting. Playing at Notre Dame and against Arizona State on the road will not be an easy task. There could also be other stumbling blocks along the way against Colorado and even UCLA.

While the Trojans do have a quality recruiting class, I think they’ll suffer from a lack of experience on the field — particularly in their defensive front seven. I project them to win eight games this season, so I’d look to play them under their win total of 8.5.

