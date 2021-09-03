2021 Utah Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under

2021 Utah Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over-Under

Utah Utes Win Total 9.5:

Over: -110

Under: -110

Utah Utes NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Utah Utes NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +15000

Utah Utes PAC-12 Championship Odds

Utah Utes PAC 12 Championship Odds: +600

PAC-12 Championship Odds

Oregon: +250

Washington: +350

Arizona State: +400

USC: +400

Utah: +600

UCLA: +1200

Washington State: +4000

California: +5000

Stanford: +5000

Colorado: +6000

Oregon State: +6000

Arizona: +10000

Utah Utes Betting Trends, News and Notes

Kyle Whittingham enters his 18th season with the Utes after a 3-2 finish during last year’s pandemic shortened season. While it was difficult to gauge this team’s full potential after only five games last year, we can draw some insights from last season’s original win total, which bookmakers opened at eight games. This season, that number’s up to 9.5. Let’s take a look at the team to see where the value might lie.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly released the returning production for every FBS team played during 2020, and he projects the Utes will return 86% of their production from last season. That puts Utah eighth overall in the country but actually fourth in the Pac-12.

The Utes will upgrade at the quarterback position with Charlie Brewer (198-321, 1,958 yards, 14 touchdowns) transferring in from Baylor. He’ll be protected by an offensive line that will return all five starters. Last season they did a tremendous job blocking for Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, Ty Jordan. Unfortunately, Jordan suffered an untimely death after his first season, so the team will try to rally together in his memory. Running backs Devin Brumfield and Jordan Wilmore entered the transfer portal, but Utah did pick up sophomore Chris Curry from LSU and junior TJ Pledger from Oklahoma.

They lost Bryan Thompson to Arizona State at the wide receiver position but gained senior Theo Howard from Oklahoma. The diminutive junior receiver, Britain Covey, is back after leading the team with 264 yards and three touchdowns last season. Covey is fearless at 5’8,” but there’s also plenty of size with the junior Solomon Enis and redshirt-freshman Devaughn Vele, who are both over 6’3″. Tight end Brant Kuithe led the team with 25 catches last year and was second with 236 yards. He’ll be backed up by the 6’4″ junior, Cole Fotheringham, who averaged 13 yards per catch.

Last season, Utah’s defense finished 54th in the country, allowing 0.38 points per play. However, they were tied for 34th in, allowing opponents three offensive touchdowns per game. That tells me this team tightened things in their own half of the field and particularly in their own red zone. In fact, while Utah ranked 96th in allowing 257.2 passing yards per game, its secondary forced seven interceptions. It really was a bend but didn’t break style of defense by the Utes. If anything, the secondary should at least maintain its level of play with Vonte Davis (16 tackles, two interceptions), sophomore JaTravis Broughton (26 tackles), and Clark Phillips III (25 tackles, one interception) all returning.

Juniors Devin Lloyd (48 tackles) and Nephi Sewell (40 tackles, two interceptions) will lead the defense from the linebacker position. Mika Tafua (14 tackles, three sacks) will be a disruptive edge rusher, and freshmen Van Fillinger or Xavier Carlton will battle it out for the starting job on the other side. Lastly, good luck running the ball against them with the 6’6″, 300-pound Viane Moala in the middle.

The Utes open up at home against the FCS team in Weber State. It will then finish its non-conference schedule with two away games at BYU and San Diego State. They’ll likely be underdogs against BYU, so a 2-1 record after three games could be in the cards. Next will be a home game against Washington State before heading to USC to take on the Trojans. Utah will then play its third home game against Arizona State before an away game against Oregon State.

USC will be their biggest threat during that stretch, and they’re probably no more than a short favorite against Arizona State.

Their remaining games will be home to a much improved UCLA team, two road games against Stanford and Arizona, before finishing with two home games against Oregon and Colorado.

Utah will need to go 10-2 to go over its total, and I don’t see that happening with tough games against Oregon, USC, UCLA, and even Arizona State. Last season it finished 3-2, and they would have needed to run the table to avoid another loss if they played a full schedule.

This number’s too high, and I could only look to play them under the total in this spot.

