2021 Vanderbilt Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

Vanderbilt Commodores Win Total

Vanderbilt Commodores Win Total 3.5:

Over: -110

Under: -110

Vanderbilt Commodores NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Vanderbilt Commodores NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +25000

Vanderbilt Commodores SEC Championship Odds

Vanderbilt Commodores SEC Championship Odds: +25000

Alabama -160

Georgia +190

Texas A&M +1200

Florida +1800

LSU +2500

Mississippi +3000

Missouri +4000

Auburn +5000

Kentucky +6000

Tennessee +10000

Mississippi State +10000

South Carolina +15000

Vanderbilt +25000

Arkansas +25000

Vanderbilt Commodores Betting Trends, News and Notes

The same problem continues to plague the Vanderbilt Commodores year after year in SEC play. The Commodores defense is ineffective at stopping opponents, forcing their offense to throw the ball more to try and keep pace. To fix that, Vanderbilt hired Notre Dame defensive coordinator and Vandy alumnus Clark Lea to get the program back on track.

Vandy is returning their top seven tacklers from last season, and linebacker Feleti Afemui returns after sitting out 2020. Where the Commodores will struggle, this season is on their defensive line. Dayo Odeyingbo and Andre Mintze combined for 9.5 of the team’s 14 sacks last season but landed on NFL rosters this off-season. Four-star recruit Marcus Bradley has some big shoes to fill on the defensive line, but replacing Odeyingbo’s productivity is too big of an ask. That could lead to more rushing yards against and time for opposing quarterbacks in the pocket as the defensive line gets acclimated to SEC life.

Ken Seals had a successful freshman campaign with the Commodores and is the presumptive starter heading into Week 1 against East Tennessee State. Seals needs to improve ball security after tossing 10 interceptions last season but has all his top weapons from 2020 back in the fold. Leading receivers Cam Johnson, Amir Abdur-Rahman, and Chris Pierce Jr. are back in the fold and will continue to gel with Seals. Running back, Keyon Henry-Brooks transferred out, creating a void that several rushers can fill. It will likely be a committee approach until someone grabs the reins. Look for Patrick Smith to be that guy.

This season, Lea can put his stamp on the Vanderbilt program, but they are still at the bottom of the SEC echelon. This could be a big development year for the program if Lea can get the team to buy into his philosophy.

